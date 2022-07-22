'We're not looking for a magic recipe' - McKenna on how he'll use players at Millwall

News

The Ipswich Town side which lines up at Millwall tomorrow is likely to give a good idea of the team to face Bolton on the opening day of the season.

The Blues travel to The Den for their penultimate pre-season friendly, with the final test coming on Tuesday night when National League side Southend United visit Portman Road.

Town boss Kieran McKenna has admitted the game with Millwall will likely see the majority of his opening day starters given significant minutes, but stressed he isn’t too concerned about ‘settling on a first XI’ and plans to utilise his entire squad as the season goes on.

“I think, with the strength of our squad, I’m not really interested in the thought of a first-choice XI,” the Town boss said.

Kieran McKenna takes his Ipswich Town side to Millwall this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I think if you want to have really, really good depth like we have you can’t play the same XI every week.

“I’m not interested in what our first-choice XI is, I’m interested in having a really strong group of players and having the right team available for different games.

“From this week we’ll start turning our eyes towards Bolton a little bit and what that game will look like and what team will play.

“Obviously we’re going to want a good amount of those players on the pitch against Millwall next weekend because it’s going to be a great challenge.

“But we’re not looking for that magic recipe of a first-choice XI because we’re going to have a strong squad, we’re going to have very capable depth of two players in each position and I’m going to have to use that squad over the course of a season.”

The Blues have remained largely injury free during pre-season, at a time when the likes of George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Lee Evans have been returning from long-term lay-offs.

Winger Kyle Edwards missed both the West Ham and AFC Wimbledon games with a knock, with McKenna hoping to see the former West Brom winger in one of the next two games.