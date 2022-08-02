McKenna considers loans for Ndaba and Humphreys

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he is talking to homegrown duo Corrie Ndaba and Cameron Humphreys about what 'the right path' is for them this season.

The Blues boss has sent 19-year-old defender Elkan Baggott to League Two club Gillingham on a season-long loan and recently revealed that 21-year-old midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has already had temporary spells at Cambridge United and Grimsby Town, is set for another loan spell away.

Ndaba, 22, is yet to make his league debut for Town. He spent last season on loan at League Two club Salford City, was named their Supporters' Player of the Year and recently signed a new three-year contract at Portman Road.

The Irishman looks to be Town's fifth choice centre-back at present behind Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess, though left-back Greg Leigh and midfielder Dominic Ball are both capable of playing in that position too.

Humphreys, 18, made one start and two sub appearances for Town last season before signing a new three-year contract. McKenna started the season with Sam Morsy and Lee Evans as his cenral midfielders, chose Rekeem Harper for the bench and still has Ball to return from injury.

Homegrown defender Corrie Ndaba is yet to make his Ipswich Town league debut at the age of 22. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Asked about the prospect of the duo departing on loan, McKenna said: “We take each case individually. That’s always our approach. We don’t generalise. I couldn’t compare Corrie’s situation with Cam’s, because Corrie is a good few years older, they play in different positions and are different profiles.

“The players that we really believe in, and who want to be here and be a part of it, we believe in looking at what’s right for them to make sure we are developing them so that they can be assets to the first team going forward.

“Corrie has been around the first team picture for a while, has had a good pre-season, is a player whose profile we really like and I think he’s ready to play for us now.

“On the other hand, we have stiff competition in that position with George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess in the squad. And he is a young player who hasn’t played lots and lots of games yet as a centre-half in senior football. He obviously played at left-back a lot for Salford last year, so he hasn’t had a long run of games yet at centre-half.

“We’re taking all things into consideration and are speaking with Corrie as we go along. The main thing is that we feel he has the potential to be a very important part of the future. We have a good relationship and we’re communicating about what’s going to be the best pathway for him this season."

McKenna continued: “Cam Humphreys is obviously a lot younger. He’s only just come out of his scholarship and is in his first year as a professional footballer. He’s made a terrific impact on the players and staff with his attitude and his hunger to work hard and develop himself.

“He’s improving all the time. I thought he had a strong game against Southend (3-1 friendly win). Again, we’ll keep reviewing his programme. He’s very young, so he needs patience, support and guidance at the right times and the right fixture programme at the right times as well.

“We’ll speak with those young players individually and decide what the right path is for them."



