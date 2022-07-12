McKenna on future of Town striker Pigott

Joe Pigott has been linked with a move to Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna expects Joe Pigott to return to the Blues’ squad on Saturday, despite speculation regarding his future.

The striker was not involved in Town’s pre-season clash with West Ham this evening, with Portsmouth known to have enquired about a potential loan deal following a tough first season in Suffolk.

It’s understood Pigott is likely to move on this summer, either to Portsmouth or elsewhere, but McKenna is expecting to use him during a busy Saturday, where the Blues face both Crystal Palace and Wimbledon on the same day.

“Joe’s been training well and has been with us since the start of pre-season,” the Town boss said.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna applauds fans after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“He’s part of the squad at the moment, has played in the first two friendlies and will likely be involved again on Saturday.

“It was just that today we wanted to go with one up front in both halves as our system and we thought Freddie (Ladapo) and Kayden (Jackson) needed the minutes from the bench.

“There will be other times when we play in different ways and we have two 90-minute games on Saturday. As it stands he’ll be involved in that.”

Asked about potential new signings, at a time when Town have shown real interest in both Leeds’ left-sider Leif Davis and Leicester striker George Hirst, McKenna said: “The club are working very hard.

“It’s a stage of the summer where there is only so much you can do at times. We want to make sure we’re getting the right ones that are going to improve us.

“We’ll keep chipping away at that.”

Town players celebrate Kane Vincent-Youngs goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



