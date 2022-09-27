'There are parts I'm proud of... but we have a long way to go' - McKenna on Town progress

News

Kieran McKenna is pleased with Ipswich Town's progress but insists there is plenty more to do - Credit: Ross Halls

Kieran McKenna is pleased with the stamp he’s been able to put on Ipswich Town so far but insists there is still plenty more work to be done.

The former Manchester United assistant arrived at Portman Road last December and, in the nine months since, has made real progress as the Blues bid to win promotion from League One at the fourth time of asking.

Town sit second in the League One table following defeat at new leaders Plymouth on Sunday.

“I think there are a lot of parts of the team that I’m pleased and proud of, with a lot of elements I like,” he said, when asked if he had fully made his mark in Suffolk.

“I think we have a long way to go and, in time, I’d like to think we will improve further and develop everything about the football club.

“We are focusing on making sure our training, culture and performances are right and, if we can do that, it will give ourselves a chance to get good results.

“We’ve made a good start and there are positive elements, but in time if we make the right decisions and do the right things we will be a better team and a better club. We want to be a force going forwards.

“It’s not just my work, though, it’s the work of the whole club from the owners, Mark Ashton (CEO) and myself as well. We are all happy with the direction but this is only the early stages.

“We want to take steps forward.”

Discussing what he feels has changed at Portman Road, following three failed promotion bids, he said: “It’s difficult to say and I wouldn’t like to speculate about previous seasons.

“It’s well-known there were a lot of changes at the start of last season and that always means it’s not easy to start the season quickly or get off to a fast start. That’s been proven across a lot of teams.

“Beyond that it’s not really my place to speak about what’s gone on before though, what I would say, is that when I arrived here in December the position in the table wasn’t where we wanted it to be.

“But I did find a really good group of players, a core group, who were really hungry to be part of a good Ipswich team and wanted to do well with the club while helping it move forward.

“They have been a good group to work with and we’ve made good steps over the last nine months. But there’s still lots and lots of work to do to get to where we want to be.”

Ipswich are the latest in a string of big clubs who have taken several seasons to escape the third tier, but McKenna embraces the challenge previously faced by the likes of Leeds, Nottingham Forest and the two Sheffield clubs.

“All big clubs find that, when you’re not going through a successful period, it can be a challenge to be at a club like this,” he said.

“When things are going well it’s a fantastic place to be and Ipswich are no different on that.

“The privilege of being at a big club is having that pressure to perform and get results. I think everyone, players and managers, would say they would rather have that pressure of being at a big club, striving to do things.

“Going into this season we have high expectations of ourselves and the supporters are really hungry for success, too. That’s something everyone is embracing at the moment.”