'He improved considerably here' - McKenna on Bakinson reunion

Kieran McKenna believes Tyreeq Bakinson will prove to be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday, while admitting the circumstances weren’t right for a return to Portman Road.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan in Suffolk from Bristol City, scoring a screamer from outside the box on his final appearance in an Ipswich shirt against Charlton.

A full-time move for Bakinson was discussed during the summer, as Ipswich refreshed their midfield, but McKenna ultimately opted to bring in Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara, meaning Bakinson ultimately joined the Owls permanently.

He’s likely to face his former club at Hillsborough this weekend, with McKenna happy to see his former player secure a move to one of League One’s big guns.

“He was Bristol City’s player so it wasn’t a matter of not offering him a longer term deal, it was a matter of whether we were going to try and purchase the player,” McKenna said, when asked why Ipswich opted against moving for Bakinson full-time.

“I thought he did very well in his time here. It came at a good time in his career, when he wasn’t in the picture at Bristol City.

“I think he improved considerably during his time here and he was a really good player to work. He made some good strides.

“Like everything else, we looked at all our options in the summer. With anyone we bring in, we have to make sure it is the right thing for us and also the right fit for them and their career.

“That wasn’t quite the case for Tyreeq in the summer, but we were still in contact with him and delighted he got his move in the summer, which is a good move for him.

“He has had some good moments for Sheffield already and I am sure he will be a good signing for them.”

The 23-year-old scored two goals in 17 Ipswich appearances and has so far netted once in seven outings for Wednesday.