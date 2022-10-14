'It's a powerful operation' - McKenna on the 'team behind the team' at Ipswich Town

News

Kieran McKenna insisted ‘the team behind the team’ is vital to the success of Ipswich Town.

As well as posing for the traditional squad photograph on Wednesday, the players joined with more than 100 members of the club’s staff, from a wide range of departments, for a group photo on the Portman Road pitch.

And the first-team manager insisted everyone at the club is contributing as the Blues look to win promotion from League One this season.

“It was really nice and not something I’ve ever done before,” he said of the club photo.

Ipswich Town had a club photo taken earlier this week - Credit: ITFC

“It was a great idea from the club and nice for the players and staff on the football side of things to see just how powerful the operation is behind the scenes, as we all try and push the club forward.

“It’s lovely we were all able to be there and thankfully the weather held up so we managed to get the pictures done nice and dry.

“Everything at the club is linked. I don’t think you can separate the drive to being a successful football team to what’s going on behind the scenes in all aspects.

“There is so much going on at the club, be it ticketing and marketing for games for the Pack Out Portman Road campaign or the really important community schemes and the work of our Foundation.

“There’s sales, the kits, everything. It all helps contribute to the feeling of positive momentum and a club working as hard as it can to move in the right direction.”

Town take on Lincoln City tomorrow, in front of a crowd of more than 27,000.