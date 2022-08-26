McKenna on potential Humphreys loan and moves for Harper, Penney and Ndaba

News

Cameron Humphreys is set to stay with Ipswich Town, rather than go out on loan - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Teenager Cameron Humphreys is set to remain with the Ipswich Town first-team, rather than head out on loan before the transfer window closes.

The central midfielder is highly regarded at Portman Road and has impressed during pre-season, while also performing well when given a start in the Blues’ Carabao Cup loss to Colchester United.

He’s yet to appear in a League One matchday squad this season, but McKenna believes the youngster will benefit more from his involvement with the Ipswich first-team, rather than by heading out on loan.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

“We’re constantly talking to Cameron about his situation, which I will keep most of private,” the Town boss said.

“It’s unlikely he will go anywhere on loan currently because we feel he is developing well in the group and being around the senior players, training with us every day.

“He got an opportunity in the Colchester game and will do in the games coming up, so at the moment we feel he is developing well in the group.”

Humphreys is one of four recognised central midfielders in McKenna’s squad, behind starters Sam Morsy and Lee Evans, as well as new signing Dominic Ball.

The latter’s return to fitness has allowed Rekeem Harper to move out on loan to Exeter this week, with McKenna believing first-team football for both the midfielder and centre-half Corrie Ndaba (Burton) is what’s required at this stage of their careers.

“We thought it was the right thing for both players and they both agreed with that,” the Town boss said.

“Corrie has had a good pre-season with us and has been with the first-team here for quite a while without having too many games as a centre-half. Even at Salford last year he played quite a lot at left-back, so we felt getting League One games, hopefully at centre-back, will be important for his development.

“Rekeem has had a loan during the second half of last season (at Crewe) and is keen to keep playing games now.

Ipswich Town's Rekeem Harper has signed for Exeter City for the rest of the season on loan - Credit: Exeter City/Pinnacle Photo Agency

“He probably needs that at this point so this was something he was very keen on. Exeter were very patient and waited right through the pre-season, really, while we solidified plans for him.

“It was something he felt was a good opportunity for him, to go to a League One team who have started the season well and give him a good chance to hopefully get a run of games.”

Matt Penney has also been loaned out this week, with the former Sheffield Wednesday man joining Motherwell until January.

Penney has found himself firmly behind new signings Leif Davis and Greg Leigh in the left-side pecking order, with McKenna admitting the 24-year-old's best chance of football this season is to begin it out on loan.

“We’re open to all scenarios at the moment,” the Town boss said of Penney.

“We have brought in two left-backs this summer who have settled in well. Matt has never let anyone down in the games he’s played for us and has been a good part of the group.

Matt Penney has joined Motherwell on loan - Credit: Motherwell

“It was going to be more difficult for him to play in the next few months, given the players in his position, so we had an offer from Motherwell which has meant he can go and play for a big club.

“It’s a chance for him to play in the Scottish Premiership and get a different experience.

“We’ll take it as it comes but his focus is on going there until January. Then we’ll look at the situation after that.”

Harper, Ndaba and Penney join a growing list of Ipswich players currently out on loan, with Joe Pigott at Portsmouth, Idris El Mizouni at Leyton Orient and Elkan Baggott playing for Gillingham.