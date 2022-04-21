Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road

Breaking

Kieran McKenna has revealed striker Tyreece Simpson has told Ipswich Town he would like to leave the club.

The young striker has been back at Portman Road since January, after a productive loan spell at Swindon was cut short by the Blues as the club and player discussed extending the 19-year-old's contract without solution.

Simpson’s deal is up in the summer, though Town do hold an extension option and are almost certain to take it, despite the striker expressing his desire to move elsewhere ahead of next season.

“At the moment Tyreece is not training with the group,” McKenna said.

“His representative spoke to the club a couple of weeks ago and expressed his wish to move on in the summer so he’s not training with us at the moment.

“It’s now down to the club to work with his representation and find the solution to that one.

“He’s someone who, as a football club, we know the direction we’re going in and we can only make that clear to young players with how we see their development pathway and the opportunities there might be.

“People are free to make their decisions from there. So now it’s something for the club to organise and speak to him and his representation about.”

Simpson scored 11 goals in 30 goals during his time at Swindon and, since his return to Suffolk, hasn’t added to the seven senior appearances he’s made in Ipswich blue.

Speaking previously about Simpson’s contract situation, Town CEO Mark Ashton said: "It’s wrong of me to talk about any individual player’s contract, but one thing I can promise our supporter base is that I will fight tooth and nail for this football club.

“This football club will not in any shape or form be agent or representative led. That doesn’t work for me and it won’t work for this ownership group.

“Ipswich Town will decide where its young players go, what’s best, what contracts are put in front of them and how that pathway works to the first team.

“And it’s the same for the senior boys.

"It’s a tough world with agents at times, but our job is to protect this football club. And if we don’t show strength at certain times, trust me, our football club will get walked all over. I’ve seen it time and time again.

“Nothing’s ever personal, sometimes it’s business.

“We try and do it in the right way. We have good relationships with most if not all agents and they’re happy to bring players here because we do contract and pay people in the right way. We incentivise them."