McKenna wants to give fans 'a performance they can be proud of' at Plymouth

Kieran McKenna wants his side to give the Ipswich Town traveling fans ‘a performance they can be proud of’ at Plymouth today.

The Blues are in Devon for their televised clash against Argyle, kick-off 12.30pm, in a game which sees McKenna’s league leaders face the team currently third in the League One standings.

Town will be backed by more than 1,000 fans at Home Park, with McKenna keen to repay their support with three points to fuel the long journey home.

“It means a lot,” McKenna said of the support.

“It’s fantastic and gives us great encouragement. It’s a huge journey and a great sacrifice to give up so much time and money for those on trains or driving. Our support is incredible and we really appreciate it.

“I can assure them we will do everything we can in our power to give the fans a performance they can be proud of an hopefully a good result to enjoy on the journey home.

“There are no guarantees of course, but we want the positive result to take on the bus ourselves, but if we can do it for the supporters that would be even better.”



Plymouth have been perfect at home this season, winning all of their four home games without conceding a goal.

“We have to respect Plymouth greatly – they are a very good team,” McKenna said.

“Their home record alone suggests we are going to have to be at or very, very close to our best to get a result out of this game. That’s what we need to focus on.

“We need to be ready and the players need to understand their roles, while also knowing that may change at some stage during the game because Plymouth have evolved a bit from last season.

“We can’t be caught cold. When Plymouth played at Portsmouth last week (2-2 draw), Portsmouth were doing well and looked like they were on their way to a good result, then a change of shape (from Plymouth) meant it very, very quickly went from 1-0 (to Portsmouth) to 2-1 (to Plymouth).

“It’s a good challenge and it’s one we’re looking forward to. We need to focus on ourselves and believe in our quality.”

This will be McKenna’s first visit to Home Park, with the Town boss looking forward to experiencing what is always a good atmosphere.

“I haven’t been there before so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“The players who have played there before say it’s a really good atmosphere where the crowd are right behind the home team, so I’m looking forward to going there and facing that challenge.

“But when it comes to it it’s about what happens on the pitch, keeping our focus and doing our jobs for 90 minutes.”