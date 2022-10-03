'We know it's a difficult game' - McKenna on Cambridge United visit

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is expecting a 'difficult game' against Cambridge United, at Portman Road, tomorrow night.

The second-placed Blues go into this match on a real high, following Saturday's topsy-turvy 3-2 home win against fellow high-fliers Portsmouth, with Cambridge United currently 10th in the standings following three defeats in their last four.

It was a similar situation back in April when an in-form Ipswich welcomed the U's off the back of a big 1-0 home win against Plymouth. McKenna's men ended up losing that match 1-0 though as Mark Bonner's men completed an unlikely double over their East Anglian rivals.

"It's a difficult game," said McKenna. "We know it's a difficult game because they are the last team to beat us here in the league.

"They've got a good squad, good talented young individuals. They recruited very well in League Two and have climbed together as a team.

"I know that they have had, and will have, interest in their players from clubs at the very top of this league and in the league above because they have good individuals.

"As I said the last time we played them, they are very well coached, well drilled, difficult to break down and a good counter-attacking threat. All the things that made it such a difficult game last year are going to make it a difficult game again this year."

Promoted from League Two in 2020/21, Cambridge finished 14th in their first season back at third-tier level. A good start to this season then saw young boss Bonner recently interviewed for the vacant position at Championship club Rotherham United. The 36-year-old ultimately decided to stay at The Abbey Stadium though and Rotherham subsequently turned to Exeter manager Matt Taylor to become Paul Warnes' replacement.

"I don't follow the speculation too much, so I haven't seen that," said McKenna, when asked about Rotherham's interest in Bonner.

"He's a good young manager, but Cambridge is also a good club and I'm sure he's focussed on his task there."