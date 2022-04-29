'How we finish won't determine how we start' - McKenna on Charlton visit

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is keen for his side to end the season on a high against Charlton Athletic tomorrow (12.30pm).

After lots of excitement about the rapid improvements made by the team and individuals once McKenna took charge last December, the Blues' campaign has rather fizzled out with just one win the last eight.

Town now go into their final game knowing they will finish either 10th or 11th in the League One table.

“We all want to give the fans a positive feeling to go away with," said McKenna, whose side will be backed by a crowd of more than 25,000 at Portman Road tomorrow.

“I think it’s a one-off game, to a certain extent. I don’t really buy into the idea that this game will have a really big emphasis on how we start next season or how next season goes.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Crewe Alexandra. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Charlton will have a different team on the first day of next season and we will have a different team on the first day of next season.

“But it’s a home game against a team in pretty good form (six wins in nine) and we want to go out on a high in terms of performance and result."

The Northern Irishman continued: "Obviously we haven’t had the results as of late that we’d want. I think there have still been lots of good performances in there though.

"The margins in the last 7/8 games have been small. I think we’ve conceded four equalisers in the 86th minute or onwards. That’s something that we’re obviously not happy with, but it also shows it’s very small margins between winning those games and being in a completely different position.

“Our last home game against Wigan (2-2 home draw) was, possibly for me, our best performance that the club has put together this season. There were so many positives to take from that in terms of performances on the pitch and the atmosphere in the crowd.

“There are still lots of things to be positive about in terms of performances and the development of the team. Obviously we haven’t won as many games as we would have liked and that’s something we want to put right.

“Mostly we’re looking at this as a one-off game though. We want to go out, give a performance and send everyone home happy."