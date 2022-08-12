'We're heading in the right direction' - Town boss McKenna on MK Dons test

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna has been encouraged by Town's start to the League One season - Credit: Ross Halls

Kieran McKenna believes his Ipswich Town team ‘are heading in the right direction’ as the Blues prepare to host MK Dons this weekend.

Town have taken four points from their first two League One matches, making them one of only nine sides to have avoided defeat across the division.

Though exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Colchester was a disappointment, McKenna believes his side’s performances so far in the league are promising, heading into a game against a team expected to challenge for promotion this season.

“It’s game-by-game trying to get three points,” the Town boss said.

“We had to accept a point against Bolton but got three last week. It’s not about tallies, it’s about fighting for maximum points every week.

“MK are a team we didn’t beat last season (2-2 and 0-0 draws). Last week at Forest Green we picked up points we didn’t get last season (not winning against any of the promoted sides) so we’ll do everything we can this time.

“I feel like the performance levels across the first two games are in the right direction and, if we keep doing that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win games.

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do on Saturday.”

The Blues have scored three goals this season, with midfielders Sam Morsy and Lee Evans finding the net, while attacker Marcus Harness scored his first for the club at Forest Green last weekend.

Asked if he would like to see central striker Freddie Ladapo get off the mark, McKenna replied: “I don’t mind who scores – I want us to win the game.

“Individually all of the forwards will of course want to get off the mark but I think they will all say they would happily take three points, whether they’ve scored or not.

“It’s about the team, creating chances as a team, and hopefully anyone they fall to can score to help us take the three points.”

This weekend’s visitors have yet to score or take a point so far in League One this season, but McKenna sees Liam Manning’s side as a threat once again, despite a summer of change at Stadium MK.

Star men Scott Twine and Harry Darling have departed, with the likes of Will Grigg, Jack Tucker and Bradley Johnson brought in to replace them.

“There has obviously been quite a bit of change there so it’s about us getting to understand their new players, their roles and the slight chance in system (back four, from a three) that they’ve gone with,” McKenna said.

“But you can see they are a very well-coached football team where everyone knows their roles and their identity is clear.

“I think they are going to be a strong side again and a very similar challenge to what we faced last year.”