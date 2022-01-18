'If we're clever there's lots to learn' - McKenna on Town's Bolton lessons

Kieran McKenna sees his first defeat as Ipswich Town manager as the perfect learning opportunity.

The Blues went down 2-0 at Bolton on Saturday, in a game where the Blues had plenty of the ball but struggled to create, before being punished by two sloppy goals.

McKenna won his first two matches in charge but is keen to quickly get over his first disappointment when Accrington Stanley visit this weekend.

“We don’t want too many days like it and we don’t accept it as ‘one of those things’ that happen,” McKenna said of the Bolton loss.

“There are disappointed players and staff down there but we know, in reality, that it’s not all going to be smooth sailing. We’ve said that over the last few weeks.

“Losing is a set-back but, if we’re clever and open, there’s a lot to learn from the game to improve. That’s what we will try to do over the next week to try and rectify some things.

“Next time, when we’re in a similar situation and dominating a game and in good control, we want to try and find a way of turning the loss into a win.”

Much of the learning process will come in the analysis room, before changes are implemented on the training field.

“It’s a bump in the road but we’ll be back to the training pitch for another good week,” McKenna continued.

“We’ll watch the game back, sit down with the players and understand what we can do better and why we didn’t create the chances we wanted to.

“It’s about watching the game with the players and being open to understand what we can do better so we’re ready for Accrington.

“This should have been a game where we got the first goal and then go on to win.”