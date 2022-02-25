News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three points more important than club record as McKenna takes Town to Morecambe

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM February 25, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates Towns win over Burton Albion.

Kieran McKenna takes Ipswich Town to Morecambe this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna is focussed on three points, rather than setting a new club record when Ipswich Town take on Morecambe tomorrow afternoon. 

The Blues head to the Mazuma Stadium on a run of five successive clean sheets, equalling a long-standing club record which would be broken if they can secure another shut-out against The Shrimps. 

But while McKenna sees his side’s defence as a vital cog in his Ipswich Town machine, the boss would rather come home with three points from a high-scoring game than see them notch up a small piece of club history. 

“I think it (the clean sheet record) reflects on a lot of different aspects of our game,” he said. “It reflects well on the mentality in the group to have those clean sheets. 

“It’s a tough division to get clean sheets in. Every game, you face different challenges, we face some teams who have good possession and good penetration with their passing and other teams who are going to try and load your box and threaten you with a set play for large chunks of the game. 

“So, to have a good clean sheet record, and not just in the recent run but across 11 games, reflects well on the mindset of the group and gives us a good chance to win games. 

“But I’d certainly rather have a 5-4 than a 0-0, so we want to do whatever it takes to win the game. We know keeping clean sheets gives us a better chance to go and win the game.” 

Victory could, depending on results elsewhere, see Town cut the gap to the play-offs to a single point. 

