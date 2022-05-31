Big name boss, ex-Utd star and a manager change - League Two's promoted sides

Analysis

Forest Green Rovers celebrate promotion to League One - but they've already lost their manager this summer - Credit: PA

Four sides will join Ipswich Town in the League One fray from League Two next season. Mark Heath takes a look at the teams coming up...

FOREST GREEN ROVERS

Finished: Champions

Boss: Ian Burchnall

Leading scorer: Matt Stevens (24)

Ground: The New Lawn Stadium (5,147 capacity)

Rob Edwards has already left Forest Green after leading them to the League Two title - Credit: PA

Forest Green won the title on goal difference on what was a hectic final day of the season, and will play in the third tier for the first time next campaign.

But they will do so without the man who got them there, as boss Rob Edwards departed just a week after leading Rovers to the title.

He's become the eighth manager to lead Watford - freshly relegated from the Premier League - since 2018, and it's fair to say his departure wasn't well received.

Forest Green's owner Dale Vince told BBC Sport: "It takes a bit of the shine off winning promotion. If there's any karma in football they'll languish in the Championship and we'll meet them there in a few years' time.

"(Edwards) said he'd been advised by Watford and his agent to keep it a secret from Forest Green which I think is pretty poor from them. It's poor from Rob and he knows it.

"I thought I knew him better as a person."

Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince was not impressed by the manner of Rob Edwards' departure for Watford - Credit: PA

Rovers moved quickly to fill the vacancy, naming Ian Burchnall as their new boss last week, having recruited him from National League Notts County. He guided them to a fifth-place finish last season, but they lost to Paul Hurst's Grimsby Town in the play-offs.

He said: "I'm really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club's history.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club."

Rovers have already lost a couple of players this summer, midfielder Ebou Adams signing for Cardiff City and forward Jake Young heading for Bradford City.

Key defender Dom Bernard has signed a new deal though, and they remain in contract discussions with midfielder Nicky Cadden, who scored six goals and laid on 12 assists last season, as well as creating a team-leading 119 chances.

Right back Kane Wilson is also discussing a new deal but, after a season in which he led the club with 13 assists as well as adding three goals, is a transfer target for Bristol City, among others.

Leading scorer Matt Stevens should have no problem with physical play in League One - he was a decorated amateur boxer before switching to football, winning four national titles and going unbeaten before quitting the sport as a 15-year-old.

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor was named League Two manager of the season - Credit: PA

EXETER CITY

Finished: Second

Boss: Matt Taylor

Leading scorer: Matt Jay (14)

Ground: St James Park (8,219)

The Grecians missed out on a first league title in 32 years on the final day of the season, losing 1-0 at home to Port Vale to allow Forest Green to sneak by and lift the trophy.

But it was still a fine season for the side and boss Matt Taylor, who was a player the last time Exeter reached League One back in 2009.

"It means an awful lot more as manager," said Taylor, who was named League Two manager of the season.

"Your exertions as a player are physical and you don't have to overthink your game too much, and it's quite a simple job as a player - or it was a simple job for myself when we got promoted.

"But as a manager you are the person that gets judged no matter what every weekend."

And Taylor's moved quickly to start building his squad for the third tier, releasing eight senior players and saying he wants to sign a goalkeeper, forwards and a left-sided player this summer.

Jevani Brown was a key figure for Exeter in their promotion push - Credit: PA

The majority of the promotion-winning side are under contract, with Taylor saying he expects to carry a smaller squad into League One.

"It'd be great if we could add a little bit more higher-level knowhow, whether that's League One or Championship or even higher levels," he told the BBC.

"Just the belief that they've played in those capacity stadiums, in those big atmospheres, in the higher-intensity games and higher-level games just gives us a bit more confidence in what they can produce.

"Everyone talks about this league being an incredible league with the size of the clubs and how well they're backed financially, but we've got to back ourselves as well.

"It'd be wrong for me to say we're targeting 20th place right now, it'd be wrong for me to say we're targeting the play-offs - we've got to assess the league.

"Stability's the best word to use, we want to be a stable club in League One.

"The Trust board have said that for a countless number of seasons now and that's what we're working towards. But stability might mean staving off a relegation battle, it might mean pushing for the play-offs, as long as we can compete consistently, that's what we're looking to do."

The Grecians spread the goals around last season, with three players - Jay (14), Timothee Dieng (13) and Sam Nombe (10) - all hitting double figures.

Former Colchester United talent Jevani Brown was a key player too, scoring seven goals, laying on 12 assists and creating a team-best 115 chances.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton celebrating promotion in the most unlikely of fashions on the final day of the season - Credit: PA

BRISTOL ROVERS

Finished: Third

Boss: Joey Barton

Leading scorer: Aaron Collins (18)

Ground: Memorial Stadium (12,300)

On what was a pretty dramatic final day of the League Two season, no team brought more drama than the Pirates.

With promotion rivals Northampton beating Barrow (remember them?) 3-1, Barton's side had to win by five goals more than the Cobblers to snatch the final automatic place.

Incredibly, they thrashed a youthful Scunthorpe side 7-0 - but even then there was drama. A pitch invasion after Elliot Anderson made it seven saw the game halted for 20 minutes, forcing Barton to plead with fans to clear the playing area.

They finally did, and the Pirates negotiated the final five minutes, plus added time, to secure a most unlikely promotion spot.

Barton's building for a tilt at the third tier by releasing 13 players - including ex-Town striker Brett Pitman, influential midfielder Glenn Whelan and veteran striker Leon Clarke.

There is speculation over the future of star man Anthony Evans - who scored 11 goals and laid on 14 assists - as the 23-year-old's contract expires this summer.

Bristol Rovers were promoted after winning 7-0 on the final day of the season - Credit: PA

Fellow midfielder Sam Nicholson (five goals and four assists) is also out of contract. Barton said last week he hopes to have both situations resolved within ten days.

Whatever happens there, the Pirates boss, himself linked to the Burnley job already this summer, has a busy few weeks of recruiting ahead, something he'll be backed in by owner Wael Al-Quadi.

"I’m very lucky to have an owner who has given me incredible support" Barton said. "I will forever be grateful for the support he has given me.

"He’s somebody who has got enormous ambition for the club and we’ve lived in the city now for the best part of 15 or 16 months. We have felt the energy off the fanbase and I don’t want to be anywhere else.

"I’m still learning. I’m four years in now but that’s my first promotion as a coach. I don’t want to be at the top before I feel I’ve got the skillset to be able to handle it.

"It’s incredibly difficult up there and I think I’m learning nicely in my job. Hopefully, with Bristol Rovers going forward, we can grow together."

Port Vale celebrate after winning the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

PORT VALE

Finished: Fifth (won play-offs)

Boss: Darrell Clarke

Leading scorer: James Wilson (15)

Ground: Vale Park (15,036)

The final team invited to the promotion party, the Valiants secured their spot in League One next season by thumping Mansfield 3-0 in the play-off final on Saturday.

It was an emotional win for the side and boss Clarke, whose 18-year-old daughter Ellie died earlier this year. He took six weeks away from the team to deal with the tragedy, and dedicated Saturday's win to her.

"It is special for my eldest daughter, who I lost this year, and my family who have gone through tough times," Clarke said after the game.

Clarke, who said he now intends to take his family on holiday, signed a new five-year deal at the club last week.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke with the trophy after securing an emotional promotion at Wembley - Credit: PA

For leading scorer Wilson, who scored twice on his debut as an 18-year-old for giants Manchester United, the promotion was the culmination of eight years of loan moves and travels through the game, to a place he can finally call home.

He said: "Besides my debut for United, you can't really top the way I'm feeling at the minute. This is one of the memories that will stick with me until I die.

"Obviously the path I've taken has been scenic, and I come into training and work hard, as I've done for all the other teams I've played for, but this is where I've been happiest.

Former Manchester United youth star James Wilson celebrates his goal for Port Vale in their play-off final win - Credit: PA

"I didn't know what to expect when I left United, because my whole life had been centred around them since I was nine years old. But the loan moves I went on gave me the hunger to become a man and the experiences I learned while I was there teed me up for this.

"Port Vale are now reaping the benefit of those experiences and I owe a lot to United because they gave me the confidence to play in these sorts of games.”

Veteran forward Jamie Proctor was another key man for Vale last season, scoring 13 goals and adding five assists.