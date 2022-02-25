'Really get up and against them'... New Morecambe boss on Town clash

Video

Ipswich Town travel to Morecambe this weekend looking to get back on the winning trail, while their hosts are battling in the relegation zone. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Shrimps.

Morecambe's Jonah Ayunga (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle in the Sky Bet League One match at The Mazuma Stadium, when the Shrimps beat Wycombe recently. - Credit: PA

The story so far

It was Morecambe who rather ruined Ipswich Town's start to the new season amid all the pomp and show at Portman Road on opening day.

With the Blues parading a new boss, new owners, new players and a big crowd in attendance, the Shrimps did admirably well to net a point in a 2-2 draw, which was close to being all three. Only Macauley Bonne's late leveller saving Town's blushes.

And August continued to be good for the Lancashire side, promoted from League Two last season, as they also gained wins over Shrewsbury and Sheffield Wednesday.

Victories over Crewe and Lincoln in September kept the ball rolling, before a poor run of form with just one win in 13 league games leading up to Christmas saw them slide down the table.

Since the turn of the year they have beaten Doncaster and Wycombe at home, and it is that home form which is keeping the Shrimps' heads above water at the moment.

However, they currently sit 21st in the last-six game form guide and 21st in League One. They have no win in six.

Back at Morecambe, returning manager Derek Adams, who took the job back on after Stephen Robinson left this week to go to St Mirren. - Credit: PA

New manager bounce

Morecambe were rocked earlier this week after manager Stephen Robinson departed the Mazuma Stadium to join St Mirren.

Robinson, a former Motherwell player, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at St Mirren, who also had to pay Morecambe compensation.

But, a new boss is already on board and a well-known face at Morecambe.

Derek Adams is the new man. No stranger to the Club, he led the Shrimps to promotion to League One last season, seeing off Newport County in dramatic fashion in the 2020/21 League Two play-off final at Wembley.

The 46-year-old has a wealth of experience both as a player and a manager, winning numerous personal accolades in his native Scotland.

During his time in England, Adams has also got Plymouth Argyle to promotion into League One at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, as his Pilgrims side finished second.

It's a quick return for the popular Adams and he takes charge for the clash with Town.

"We've got Ipswich Town coming to Morecambe which is fantastic," he said in his first interview since returning.

"We just hope and we’ve got to try and play on the front foot and really get up and against them, and obviously get the three points.”

Hot shot Cole

It's not often a team in the relegation places have one of the League's top scorers in their ranks.

But Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has been banging them in for the Shrimps all season.

He began his current 18 League One goals so far romp, at Portman Road in August with a brace, and his form has continued to be sensational since. He has 21 in all competitions.

At the start of the season, then boss Robinson moved eight players out of the Club, but Stockton signed a new two-year contract keeping him at Morecambe until the summer of 2023. Good business.

Town will need to be aware of his striking prowess.

Unbeaten Blues

Town and Morecambe have met three times, twice when the Shrimps were non-league.

Town won 3-0 at Morecambe in the FA Cup in 2001 and beat them 4-0 at Portman Road in the FA Cup two years later. The two side's opening League One clash this season was the first time they had met in a League game. As we know, it ended 2-2.

What the bookies say

Town are odds-on favourites with the bookies for this one, while the home side are a generous 3/1 with some bookies. The draw also looks decent. But if the bookies are right, Kieran McKenna's side will return to Suffolk with all three points.

TOWN WIN: 10/11: MORECAMBE WIN: 3/1: THE DRAW: 12/5

A view of the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe, which was created by the sculptor Graham Ibesson. Eric Morecambe and his partner and lifelong friend, Ernie Wise, formed a comedy partnership that lasted from 1941 to Eric's death in 1984. - Credit: PA

Did you know?

If you take a trip to Morecambe sea front you will find a statue of Eric Morecambe, one half of the comedy duo, Morecambe and Wise.

Unveiled by the Queen in 1999, the slightly larger than life-sized statue depicts Eric in one of his characteristic poses with a pair of binoculars around his neck (he was a keen ornithologist).

Eric was actually born John Eric Bartholomew, but changed his stage name to his place of birth - Morecambe.