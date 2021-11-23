Meet Town's opposition: Rotherham are top of the form guide and here's why

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the Papa John's Trophy Northern Group E match against Man City U21s, at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, recently. The Millers are on a good run of form. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town entertain League One's form team, Rotherham United, at Portman Road tonight. MIKE BACON takes a look at Town's opponents.

New York Stadium, Rotherham. Home of the high-flying Millers. - Credit: PA

HIGH FLYING MILLERS

Just one look at the League One form guide tells you all you need to know about Rotherham.

Unbeaten in 14 in all competitions the south Yorkshire side sit second in the League One table, two points behind Plymouth, but with a game in hand. They are top of the last-six game form guide, ahead of Plymouth and Charlton. Town sit ninth in the form-guide and 10th overall in the table.

Rotherham have lost just three League One games this season - and all three were in their first six games.

Since then they've had notable wins at MK Dons away (0-3), while they thrashed Sunderland 5-1 just over three weeks ago. Make no mistake about it, the Millers are a huge threat to Town this evening.

Relegated from the Championship last season, Rotherham are showing they mean business and are intent on a swift return. And who would bet against it?

Rotherham United's Michael Smith. Could be back tonight after serving a one-game suspension on Saturday. - Credit: PA

ALL OVER GAME

The Millers have only lost one League game on their travels so far this season and that was their opener at Wigan.

Their other two defeats were at home - to Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood.

They score plenty of goals as well. And although Ipswich are the League's leading scorers with 34, the Millers have netted 32. The difference between the two teams is that Rotherham don't concede many - 13. That's equal best alongside Wigan.

On Saturday, Rotherham moved into the League One automatic-promotion spots with a 3-1 win over Cambridge.

With the league’s joint top-scorer Michael Smith out through suspension, it was up to other Millers players to step up and Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo duly delivered the decisive goals.

Smith is available tonight however for the Millers.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Won the FA Vase with Diss as a player back in the '90s. - Credit: PA

MEET THE GAFFER

Paul Warne is the manager of Rotherham. He turned professional as a player late in his career.

Born in Norwich, he started playing non-League football for Great Yarmouth, before moving onto Diss, with whom he won the FA Vase in 1994.

After playing for Wroxham he started his professional career at the age of 23 when he signed for Wigan before moving to Rotherham where he played more than 250 games.

He also had spells at Yeovil and Oldham and, as a midfielder, clocked up nearly 500 League appearances in total.

In November 2016, after the resignation of Kenny Jackett, Warne was appointed caretaker manager of Rotherham and two months later he was appointed manager until the end of the 2016/17 season.

On 5 April 2017, with Rotherham's relegation from the Championship confirmed, Warne was appointed permanent manager of the club on a one-year rolling contract. His current win ratio for the Millers is 36%.

Luke Garbutt and Luke Chambers after the final whistle in the Town v Rotherham match back in 2019 where the visitors won 0-2 and knocked Town off the top of the League One table at the time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Town and Rotherham have met 34 times in all competitions and it's the Blues who have won more - 15 to the Millers' 11.

However, Town have only won once in the two clubs' last seven meetings. Indeed, Rotherham have won four of the last five clashes between the two sides, including a 2-0 victory at Portman Road on their last visit in 2019. It knocked Town off the top of League One at the time.

There have been plenty of goals between the sides throughout the years. Town won 2-5 at Rotherham in 2015, while back in League Division Two in October 1964 at Portman Road, the two teams drew 4-4.

Millers are favourites for this one with the bookies. - Credit: PA

WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY

Rotherham are the form team in League One and the bookies have called it. Not often Town are not favourites to win at Portman Road this season. Draw might be worth a punt!

TOWN WIN: 2/1: ROTHERHAM WIN: 13/10: THE DRAW: 21/10

DID YOU KNOW?

Rotherham appeared in the first-ever League Cup final back in 1961. It was held over two legs against Aston Villa, who won 3-2 on aggregate.

Due to fixture congestion, the second leg was not played until after the start of the 1961/62 season. As a result, Villa began their defence of the trophy just eight days after winning it!