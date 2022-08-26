'It's a tough, tough game'... Barnsley boss on trip to Portman Road

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town entertain Barnsley tomorrow afternoon at Portman Road, looking to keep up their unbeaten start to the League One season. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Blues' opposition.

The story so far....

To say it has been a mixed bag start for the Tykes from Yorkshire would be something of an understatement.

Relegated from the Championship last season, Barnsley have begun life back in League One, which they last frequented in the 2018/19 season, with two league wins, three defeats, one EFL Cup victory and one EFL Cup loss.

The two league victories have come at home to Cheltenham (1-0) and Bristol Rovers (3-0). But there have been defeats on the road at Plymouth (0-1), Derby (1-2) and at home to Wycombe last weekend (0-3).

Having beaten Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Cup first round, Barnsley lost at Elland Road, Leeds, in midweek.

They currently sit 16th in the League One last five-game form guide, Ipswich are top.

'It's a tough, tough game'

From the Southern League to the Premier League, Barnsley boss Michael Duff has been there and got most of the t-shirts, in a professional career that began in 1995 and ended in 2016.

The Northern Ireland-born defender has been an incredibly loyal servant, having played more than 700 League and Cup games, with almost 650 of them with Cheltenham and Burnley.

He has also won 24 caps for Northern Ireland and was appointed head coach of Barnsley in June.

And he knows his side is in for a big test at Portman Road.

"They play some really good football," Duff said.

"Everyone will talk about the football and the points they've collected, but in the 30 games Kieran has been in charge I think they've kept 15 clean sheets. That tells you how hard they are to break down never mind all the good stuff that comes with it.

"Everyone knows they've had a go, they've spent money, but there's a definite clear structure to what they're doing now as well.

"It's a tough, tough game."

Ipswich Town celebrate winning the Division One play-off final against Barnsley in May 2000. The teams have produced plenty of goals over the years. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

You want goals?

Over the years Ipswich Town and Barnsley have served up some classic games, while goals have rarely been in short supply.

Indeed, in the 47 times the two teams have met in league and cup competitions only once, in 2007, has there been a goalless draw. And, there have been some real goal fests.

The most famous clash between the two teams was of course at Wembley, in May 2000, when Town beat the Tykes 4-2 in the Division One play-off final, while earlier that same season Town thrashed Barnsley 6-1 at home in the league.

Another never to be forgotten game was in March 1996 when Town came back from 0-3 down with just seven minutes to go to draw 3-3 at Oakwell, Simon Milton and Ian Marshall (2) the scorers.

But it hasn't stopped there.

In December 2011, Town scored five second-half goals to beat the Tykes 3-5, again at Oakwell, which was the more remarkable as Barnsley were in the play-off positions, while Town were third bottom going into the game.

Yet, it hasn't all been Town. Twice Barnsley have beaten Ipswich 5-1, while Town have also beaten the Tykes 5-1.

However, a less 'goal-fest game' but a more significant one, especially for Town fans, was the last time the two sides met. It was Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in a Championship clash at Portman Road, and Ipswich won 1-0 thanks to a Jonas Knudsen goal.

Post match, Mick McCarthy walked out of the press conference that Tuesday night, saying that was it for him, as he left Portman Road after almost six years in charge.

Young guns leading Tykes

The Barnsley squad are one of the youngest in League One, something manager Michael Duff is more than comfortable with.

Speaking recently, Duff said: “We did a young versus old game this week and there was a 24-year-old in the ‘old’ team, it goes to show how young the squad is."

And while there will be lots of focus on the return of James Norwood to Portman Road this weekend, one player Town need to watch out for is 22-year-old Josh Benson.

Benson has already netted three times this season and is the team's leading scorer.

What the bookies say

Odds-on favourites you would expect for Town and odds-on favourites the League One leaders are with all the bookies. Tykes fans will no doubt enjoy a few bob on their team to win at 9/2, while the draw isn't that unfavourable either.

TOWN WIN: 8/13: BARNSLEY WIN: 9/2: THE DRAW: 14/5

