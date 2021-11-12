News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Meet the opponents: Top of League One form guide, Oxford offer stern test

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 PM November 12, 2021
A general view of the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, London. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021.

In Town today, Oxford United - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town entertain Oxford United at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon. MIKE BACON takes a look at Town's opponents.

A general view during the Sky Bet League One match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, London.

Oxford have made a good start to the season and are in current good form. - Credit: PA

AS IT STANDS...

Four points and three places ahead of Town in the League One standings, Oxford United come to Portman Road in rude health.

The U's sit top of the current 'last six game' form guide with five wins and one defeat. Last weekend, like Town, they drew their FA Cup first round tie (with Bristol Rovers at the Kassam Stadium) and face a tricky return in Bristol next week.

The U's good league form will certainly be put to the test in the next month or so with today's trip to Suffolk being followed by clashes with Rotherham, MK Dons and Wigan (twice) coming up.

It's the start of a big period for Karl Robinson's side.

Oxford boss, Karl Robinson.

Oxford boss, Karl Robinson. - Credit: PA

MEET THE GAFFER

Merseyside-born Oxford gaffer, Karl Robinson, has enjoyed plenty of success at the U's since he took over at the club in March 2018 after a six-year spell at MK Dons and a shorter one at Charlton.

Oxford were adjudged to have finished the COVID-affected 2019–20 season in fourth place in the League on average points per game; they reached the play-off final but lost to Wycombe Wanderers.

Last season Robinson guided Oxford again to the play-off places, finishing sixth in League One before losing to Blackpool in the first round of the play-offs 6-3 on aggregate.

Robinson's win ratio at Oxford is a healthy 42% from 200 games managed.

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Oxford this afternoon

Goals between Town and Oxford have been few and far between in recent seasons. - Credit: Steve Waller

HEAD TO HEAD

Town and Oxford have met on 24 occasions in all competitions.

The first time the two sides met was in 1984, Town winning a League Cup clash at Portman Road, 2-1.

The two teams met twice in 1998, at the end of one season and the beginning of the next and there were goals galore, Town winning 5-2 at Portman Road, while it was a 3-3 draw at the start of the next season at Oxford.

However, in recent times goals have been few and far between.

In the previous four meetings between the sides there have been three 0-0 draws and a 1-0 win to Oxford in February 2020. Hopefully that stat will change for a more entertaining clash today.

Certainly, both sides are currently finding the net with regularity, so don't put too much belief on another goalless fest between the two.

Oxford United's Alex Rodriguez Gorrin in action during the pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium.

Oxford United's Alex Rodriguez Gorrin, who suffered injury last weekend. - Credit: PA

INJURY BLOW FOR U'S

Oxford midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin will be out for "a few months" after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during the team's FA Cup draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Spaniard, 28, joined Oxford in 2019 having spent a year at Motherwell.
Rodriguez-Gorrin has been a regular starter for the League One club and has made 17 appearances this season.

He will be a big miss for Robinson's side, although Robinson does have a strong squad to choose from apart from Gorrin's injury.

Town are slight favourites with the bookies

Town are slight favourites with the bookies - Credit: PA

WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY

Despite Oxford having lost just one in six in League One, Town are slight favourites with the bookies for this one. Then again Town are on good form themselves. But there's not a lot in it.

TOWN WIN: 5/4: U'S WIN: 11/5: THE DRAW: 21/10

The Dinning Hall at Christ Church College in Oxford. The Universities Dinning Hall is well know to H

The Dinning Hall at Christ Church College in Oxford. The Universities Dinning Hall is well know to Harry Potter fans as they based the dinning hall at Hogwarts on it - Credit: PA


DID YOU KNOW?

The Great Hall at Christ Church College, Oxford, was used as inspiration for the Hogwarts dining hall in the Harry Potter films. The staircase leading up to the hall was actually used in several scenes in the films.

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United
Football
Suffolk

