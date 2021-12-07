Meet the opposition, Charlton: New manager bounce works wonders for Addicks

Video

Charlton Athletic's Elliot Lee celebrates and Charlton are on a good run of form right now. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town travel to the Valley to play Charlton Athletic tonight in a League One clash. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Addicks.

NEW MANAGER BOUNCE

If Ipswich Town wanted a degree of hope that parting with Paul Cook may give them the springboard to a succession of good results, then tonight's opponents, Charlton, are the blueprint.

The Addicks sacked manager Nigel Adkins after seven months in charge at The Valley back in October, the south London club having won only two of 13 League One matches.

And while Adkins' record is hardly the same as Cook's, the resultant change in management has seen an upturn in results.

Former Colchester United man and long-time Charlton former player, Johnnie Jackson, now caretaker boss, has helped oversee a remarkable rise up the table for Charlton.

Just one League One defeat in seven - and that defeat was last time out at Shrewsbury - as well as progress into the FA Cup third round, Charlton are up to 15th in League One, four places and four points behind Town.

In the current last six game form guide, they are seventh, Town are 13th. It was just the bounce Charlton's owners would no doubt have been hoping for and, for Ipswich, a tough gig awaits at The Valley tonight.

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson applauds the fans after victory in the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match at Gateshead on Friday night. - Credit: PA

MEET THE CARETAKER GAFFER

Camden-born Johnnie Jackson began his career at Tottenham in 1999, signing professional terms in 2000.

He continued to progress through the reserve side. However, he injured both his knees during the 2001/02 season that affected much of his time at White Hart Lane. Indeed, he made only 20 appearances in six years in London, spending most of his time out on loan, where he picked up valuable playing time.

On being released by Spurs, Jackson joined Colchester, where he made more than 100 appearances for the U's over three seasons, many in the Championship.

He had a short spell at Notts County before joining Charlton after an initial loan spell. And it was at the Valley, Jackson clocked up almost 250 games.

After retiring from the game he joined the coaching staff at the Valley and this is now his second stand-in as caretaker manager, the first time after Lee Bowyer left the club.

As caretaker boss he has a 66% win ratio, from admittedly just a handful of games. But still impressive.

Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley scores. The big striker is banging in the goals once more at the Valley. - Credit: PA

FORMATION CHANGE REAPING BENEFITS

A change in formation at the Valley has helped Charlton climb up the table - so says striker Jayden Stockley - who will be a threat tonight for Town.

Stockley, who has 10 League goals this season and 13 in total, said that caretaker boss Jackson has transformed the atmosphere around the club.

“The whole atmosphere has been so positive,” explained the former Preston man. “In terms of the intensity, it’s given us a chance to use the quality of the squad."

Stockley had endured a difficult start to the season under Adkins and found himself out of the starting XI after failing to score at all in September. He was utilised as a lone striker under Adkins but now has reverted to playing as part of a front two after a switch in formation from Jackson.

Stockley said: “It’s great, especially when you’ve got such willing runners as Josh (Davison) and Connor (Washington) and the support they’ve been getting to me. There seems to be bodies around me constantly and it’s giving me a lot of chances."

HEAD TO HEAD

Town and Charlton first met back in the 1957/58 campaign in a Division Two clash. Indeed the Addicks beat Town 4-1 home and away that season.

But over the years it's Town who have the better record with 23 wins to Charlton's 19. There have been 12 draws, the last one coming at the Valley last season where it finished goalless.

Town last won at Charlton in November 2015, when two Daryl Murphy goals saw them to a 3-0 win, as Town finished seventh in the Championship under Mick McCarthy that season.

Bookies finding tonight's game a tough one to call. - Credit: PA

WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY

It's a difficult one to call this and the bookies are reflecting that. Some have Charlton slight favourites, others have both teams at equal odds. The draw isn't that much of a favourite. I suppose it's a case of which Ipswich Town team turns up!

TOWN WIN: 17/10: CHARLTON WIN: 6/4: THE DRAW: 12/5





DID YOU KNOW?

Charlton is recorded in the 1086 Domesday Book as Cerletone. It is formed from Old English 'ceorl' and 'tūn' and means 'farmstead of the freemen or peasants'.