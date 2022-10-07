'We've got a really tough task' - Morecambe boss out to shock Blues

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town head to Morecambe this weekend. MIKE BACON takes a look at Town's opponents.

The story so far....

One win in their first 11 League One games - that away at fellow strugglers Forest Green Rovers - and it's been a tough start to the season for the Shrimps.

They have yet to win at their Mazuma Stadium in the league, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday (0-3) and MK Dons (0-4) rattling up big victories on Lancashire soil.

Morecambe have seven points, with just two picked up at home so far and, aside from on-field problems, there are off-field issues to contend with as well, with Shrimps boss Derek Adams admitting he is worried about the future of the club after the owners put it up for sale.

Bond Group Investments announced the sale in September, with Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring stepping down from the Shrimps board. Whittingham and Goldring also own rugby union side Worcester Warriors, who are in the midst of financial freefall.

Asked whether he was worried about the club's future, Adams said: "Of course I am. I think that any supporter has to be. If somebody comes in with a very good deal for the owners, they are going to sell."

Out to shock the Blues

While Ipswich will be favourites to win this game, Morecambe boss Adams is determined his side will do all they can to shock Kieran McKenna's high-flying Blues.

It's something he has had form in doing over the years. Indeed, after taking over as manager at Morecambe for a second time back in February, Adams led the Shrimps to victory over strong opponents, such as Burton Albion, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic, on their way to League One survival.

And while he is fully aware of the task at hand against Ipswich, he says his Morecambe side must find a way to shock the big teams in the division, like they did towards the back end of last season.

“That’s what’s got to happen,” he said. “I think we’ve got to win games that shock other teams, and that’s what we’re going to have to try.

“Ipswich are a fantastic football club. We’ve got a really tough task, but that’s any Saturday in League One. You come up against really competitive teams, it’s no surprise to us.”

Cole Stockton (left) celebrates scoring one of his two goals for Morecambe on the opening day at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Head to head

Town and Morecambe have only met four times in competitive games, mainly because the Lancashire side have only been in the Football League since 2007.

Yet, Ipswich did meet Morecambe twice in the FA Cup while the Shrimps were non-league, winning 0-3 at Morecambe in 2001 and 4-0 at Portman Road two years later.

However, the two team's first-ever Football League clash was last summer when the sides met in League One. It was opening day and the start of a new era at Portman Road, with new owners, a new chairman and a new CEO on board.

But in the Ipswich sunshine Morecambe, playing their first-ever game at League One level, were real party-poopers in a 2-2 draw - a late Macauley Bonne goal saving Town's blushes.

Then, in February, with Adams back on board after Stephen Robinson had left, Morecambe held Kieran McKenna's Town to a 1-1 draw in Lancashire, meaning Town have yet to beat Morecambe in a League clash.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams. - Credit: PA

Meet the boss

Derek Adams led the Shrimps to promotion to League One two seasons ago, seeing off Newport County in dramatic fashion in the 2020/21 League Two play-off final at Wembley.

However, he duly resigned three days later, and joined Bradford City.

But it didn't work out for Adams and the Bantams and, after Robinson left to take over at St Mirren last season, Adams was back in charge at the Mazuma Stadium, keeping the Shrimps in League One after finishing 19th.

The 47-year-old was a midfielder in his playing days. He spent six years with Motherwell, as well as spells at Aberdeen, Livingston and Ross County.

After retiring from playing he went into coaching and got Plymouth Argyle to promotion into League One at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, as well as Morecambe's promotion two years ago to the same league.

Injuries all over the place, goals drying up

When you are near the bottom, injuries can exasperate the situation and Morecambe are feeling that right now.

Shrimps midfielder Jake Taylor picked up a muscle injury at Accrington last week in a 1-3 defeat which is set to keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Liam Shaw sustained a twisted ankle against Cambridge United seven days earlier with his potential absence still to be determined, while Jon Obika will be missing with a family matter to attend to, Arthur Gnahoua is suspended.

And Morecambe are League One's lowest scorers so far, with just eight goals to their name.

What the bookies say

It's hardly surprising Town are big odds-on to win this game with the teams so apart in the league standings. But quite frankly if you are looking to win a bit of money without too much outlay, the draw is a decent bet. It was a draw at Morecambe last season between the two sides

TOWN WIN: 2/5: MORECAMBE WIN: 15/2: THE DRAW: 10/3

A general view of the Eric Morecambe statue on Morecambe sea front, note the binoculars round his neck. - Credit: PA

Did you know?

One of Morecambe's most famous sons is Eric Morecambe, of Morecambe & Wise fame. Christened John Eric Bartholomew, his stage name was Morecambe, after the town he was born.

The 1977 Christmas episode of The Morecambe & Wise Show, gained viewing figures of almost 30 million people. In 2002 he was named one of the 100 Greatest Britons, in a BBC poll. In his leisure time, Morecambe was a keen birdwatcher, and the statue of him on Morecambe sea front shows him wearing binoculars.