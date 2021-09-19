News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'It was a clear foul' - Imps boss Appleton angry after Town defeat

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:42 PM September 19, 2021   
Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton appeals after they had a goal disallowed.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton was an angry man after his side's 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton was left fuming after his side’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town yesterday, claiming Macauley Bonne fouled defender TJ Eyoma as he rose powerfully to head home the match-winner. 

“It takes a lot for me to get angry but when people don’t do their jobs, I’m going to get angry,” Appleton said, arguing that Bonne had pushed his man over before meeting Hayden Coulson’s cross for his fifth goal of the season.

“There wasn’t one single person in this stadium who didn’t think it was a foul.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“It was a clear foul, it was there for everybody to see. It was one those surreal moments where you’re thinking ‘has that actually just happened?’

“It’s not just one hand, it’s two hands. It’s hard to take because decisions like that in big games can become costly.”



Appleton was subsequently booked when trying to make his point to referee Benjamin Speedie at half-time.

Asked what he had said to the official, Appleton added: “He wouldn’t allow me to speak to him. So that’s why I lost my rag a little bit. I actually don’t know (why the goal wasn’t disallowed), he wouldn’t let me have my say on it.”

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southwold's High Street regularly has bunting lofted above the buildings

Suffolk Live

7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop will be part of the Lincoln side facing Ipswich Town this weekend

Football | Interview

Bishop on his 'brutal' Ipswich exit and why he's loving life at Lincoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stevie Ainsworth, former drug addict who has turned his life around, pictured with his family, wife

Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon