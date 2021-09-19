'It was a clear foul' - Imps boss Appleton angry after Town defeat

Video

Published: 2:42 PM September 19, 2021

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton was left fuming after his side’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town yesterday, claiming Macauley Bonne fouled defender TJ Eyoma as he rose powerfully to head home the match-winner.



“It takes a lot for me to get angry but when people don’t do their jobs, I’m going to get angry,” Appleton said, arguing that Bonne had pushed his man over before meeting Hayden Coulson’s cross for his fifth goal of the season.



“There wasn’t one single person in this stadium who didn’t think it was a foul.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“It was a clear foul, it was there for everybody to see. It was one those surreal moments where you’re thinking ‘has that actually just happened?’



“It’s not just one hand, it’s two hands. It’s hard to take because decisions like that in big games can become costly.”





Appleton was subsequently booked when trying to make his point to referee Benjamin Speedie at half-time.



Asked what he had said to the official, Appleton added: “He wouldn’t allow me to speak to him. So that’s why I lost my rag a little bit. I actually don’t know (why the goal wasn’t disallowed), he wouldn’t let me have my say on it.”