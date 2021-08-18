Video
'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff believes Ipswich Town will be right at the top of League One this season, despite his side beating them 2-1 last night.
The Robins battled back from an early deficit to claim all three points at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, the first victory of the campaign for Duff's charges leaving Town winless and with just one point from their first three league games.
But Duff said after the game he has every faith that Paul Cook's much-changed side - the Blues have made 16 new signings in a remarkable summer - will get things right.
"It was a brilliant performance," he said of the win. "I thought the fans were brilliant as well.
"If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised this year.
"They've brought a lot of players in and once they click they'll be right up there.
"The supporters came along with the players. The players gave them something to cheer. That's what it has to be."
After the game, Cook admitted that the Blues should be doing better, but reiterated that his new-look side have to be given time to gel.
Town host MK Dons at Portman Road on Saturday.
