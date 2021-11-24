'A car crash' - Jacobs speaks for first time about scrapped Town move

Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs has spoken for the first time about his collapsed move to Ipswich Town, calling it 'a car crash.' - Credit: PA

Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs has spoken for the first time about his collapsed move to Ipswich Town in the summer, describing it as 'a car crash.'

The 30-year-old was all set to join Paul Cook's Blues revolution at the start of August, travelling to Suffolk to complete a medical and deal with the formalities of a move.

But it was scrapped at the last minute as Kyle Edwards became available. Town pulled the plug on Jacobs, signed Edwards instead and Jacobs had to head back to Portsmouth.

He's spent most of the season on the fringes at Pompey, but was recalled on Saturday and scored in their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, before coming on as a sub in a 3-0 win at Lincoln last night.

Danny Cowley's men haven't lost since being thumped 4-0 by Town on October 19, climbing above the Blues into ninth.

And, speaking about that summer move which never was for the first time, Jacobs said: "To be fair, the gaffer’s always been open in terms of dialogue.

"There was the Ipswich stuff which was obviously in the media. It was an open conversation.

"It was a bit of a car crash, to be honest. But the manager was the first person to ring me and get me back involved.

"I introduced myself as Michael Jacobs from Ipswich when I came back. I had to do something to break the ice!

"All the lads were sound with me. They just said I went to Suffolk for the weekend.

"You see these things happen on deadline day and you think they will never happen to you. It was just one of those things."