Gallery

Mick Mills at 73: The best pictures from an iconic Town career

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:22 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 4:45 PM January 4, 2022
Mick Mills celebrating winning the UEFA Cup in 1981

Mick Mills takes a celebratory drink from the UEFA Cup in 1981. Ipswich Town's iconic skipper is 73 today

Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills is 73 today - so let's celebrate with a look at some classic pictures of him from our archives....

Iconic skipper Mills lifted both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup for Town, making almost 750 appearances. He also captained England in the 1982 World Cup finals.

Feature on ex Ipswich Town FC legend Mick Mills

Mick Mills is Town's greatest-ever captain - Credit: Archant

Mills, who can now be heard as a colour commentator on BBC Radio Suffolk's coverage of Town, is without doubt the greatest skipper in Town history, as well as one of the best players to ever pull on the famous blue shirt.

Here's a look at his career in pictures.... 

Mick Mills

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills with the UEFA Cup trophy - Credit: Archant

Mick Mills and Frans Thijssen with UEFA Cup

Town skipper Mick Mills (left) and Frans Thijssen with the UEFA Cup

Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Mick Mills

Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Mick Mills

Mick Mills, who features in both Town's Top Five right-backs, and Top Five left-backs, of the last 40 years

Mills is an Ipswich Town icon

Jubilation from England players Bob Latchford, Mick Mills (centre) and Dave Watson after Watson had

On England duty: Jubilation from England players Bob Latchford, Mick Mills (centre) and Dave Watson after Watson had headed home England's third goal in a European Championship qualifying match against Northern Ireland at Wembley. Northern Ireland 'keeper Pat Jennings lies helpless with Jimmy Nicholl and Gerry Armstrong (right) looking on. Mills captained England at the World Cup in Spain.

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills has bitter-sweet memories of the 5-0 win over Widzew Lodz in the UEFA Cup, from 40 years ago.

Mills points the way forward for Town in the 70's - Credit: Archant

Town manager Bobby Robson inspects the pitch pre-match with captain Mick Mills.

Town manager Bobby Robson inspects the pitch pre-match with captain Mick Mills.

Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills, who turns 70 today, lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich

Mick Mills lifts the Texaco Cup back in 1973 after beating rivals Norwich City

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills, left, before the game with Lazio in 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills, left, before the game with Lazio in 1974.

The highs and lows of Ipswich Town - this being a high. Mick Mills and Roger Osborne with the FA Cup

The highs and lows of Ipswich Town - this being a high. Mick Mills and Roger Osborne with the FA Cup in 1978

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills, left, and Roger Osborne, celebrate with the FA Cup during a civic r

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills, left, and Roger Osborne, celebrate with the FA Cup during a civic reception following their 1978 success.

Town skipper Mick Mills wins a robust challenge against Arsenal's Alan Sunderland. Mills tops Carl Marston's Top Five...

Mills wins a typically robust challenge against Alan Sunderland of Arsenal in the famous 1978 FA Cup Final win

Mick Mills and Frans Thijssen celebrate winning the UEFA Cup with Ipswich Town in 1981. Photo: CONTR

Mick Mills and Frans Thijssen celebrate winning the UEFA Cup with Ipswich Town in 1981.

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills shakes hands with the Aris Salonika captain. Town won the first leg

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills shakes hands with the Aris Salonika captain. Town won the first leg 5-1 before losing the second leg 3-1 in Greece.

Mick Mills on England international duty. Photo: PA

Mick Mills on England international duty.

Roger Osborne and Mick Mills after Ipswich won the FA Cup in 1978. Picture: OWEN HINES

Roger Osborne and Mick Mills after Ipswich won the FA Cup in 1978.

Robson and coach Cyril Lea escorted by players David Geddis and captain Mick Mills as they parade th

Robson and coach Cyril Lea escorted by players David Geddis and captain Mick Mills as they parade the FA Cup at Wembley.

A young Mick Mills and Duncan Forbes prepare for the toss before the first leg of the Texaco Cup Fin

A young Mick Mills and Duncan Forbes prepare for the toss before the first leg of the Texaco Cup Final at Portman Road in May 1973.

Mick Mills sinks Liverpool in the FA Cup 1975 with a late goal. Photo: OWEN HINES

Mick Mills sinks Liverpool in the FA Cup 1975 with a late goal. Photo: OWEN HINES

BBC Radio Suffolk football commentator Brenner Woolley (left) with former player and summariser Mick

BBC Radio Suffolk football commentator Brenner Woolley (left) with former player and summariser Mick Mills.

Mick Mills. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mick Mills at the unveiling of the Kevin Beattie statue last month

