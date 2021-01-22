Former Ipswich boss heavy favourite to take over at Cardiff City

Published: 10:04 AM January 22, 2021 Updated: 10:05 AM January 22, 2021

Mick McCarthy is the favourite to take over at Cardiff City - Credit: Steve Waller

Mick McCarthy is close to becoming the new manager of Cardiff City, it’s being reported.

Neil Harris was fired by the Welsh club on Thursday following a run of seven-straight defeats, with the Bluebirds sat 15th in the Championship.

McCarthy, who recently departed Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia, is the heavy favourite for the vacancy with the bookies while some national newspapers are reporting the former Ipswich boss is close to taking over.

Since departing Portman Road in the summer of 2018, the 61-year-old has enjoyed a second spell as Republic of Ireland manager before his brief stint in Cyprus.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy sitting next to Lee O'Neill, during the Ipswich Town v Derby County game in 2018 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

If he does indeed take the job at Cardiff City Stadium, he’s likely to be once again joined by loyal assistant Terry Connor, who was also with him during his time at APOEL.

The Cardiff squad includes Kieffer Moore, a striker McCarthy signed for Ipswich for £20,000 from Forest Green in 2017 before being sold to Barnsley for £750,000 the following year, on the back of a successful loan spell with Rotherham.