Former Town boss McCarthy linked with Celtic after stunning start at Cardiff

Published: 8:50 PM February 25, 2021

Mick McCarthy has been linked with the Celtic vacancy - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is reportedly a leading candidate for the vacant Celtic job.

McCarthy recently joined Cardiff City, following a short stint in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia, and has made a stunning start to life at the Welsh club, moving them away from relegation trouble and into the play-off places.

He’s won his last six games, having signed on a contract until the end of the season, with Football Insider reporting that return has alerted Celtic following Neil Lennon’s resignation.

Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as a Celtic player - Credit: PA

McCarthy played for Celtic for two years during his career on the pitch, becoming a popular figure with supporters during that time.

The likes of Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe and Rafa Benitez have been linked with the vacancy at a time when Celtic are 18 points behind bitter rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish top flight.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert today distanced himself from the job, insisting he ‘doesn’t want to tarnish his relationship with the Celtic fans’ following his own eight-year playing career with the Glasgow giants.