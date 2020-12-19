McCarthy set to take former Ipswich Town striker to Cyprus - reports

Published: 5:00 PM December 19, 2020

Mick McCarthy is currently in charge of APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus - Credit: PA

Mick McCarthy looks set to take one of his former Ipswich Town strikers to Cyprus in the coming weeks.

The 62-year-old took on the job at Cypriot powerhouse APOEL Nicosia earlier this season, charged with putting the country’s most successful club side back on top following a difficult start to the campaign.

In order to do so, McCarthy looks set to bring former Town striker Joe Garner to the club, following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

Joe Garner spent one season at Ipswich Town, scoring 10 goals - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Garner, who McCarthy signed from Rangers for £750,000 in 2017, had looked likely to join Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal in the Indian Super League but multiple reports now say he’s heading to Cyprus.

The striker scored 10 goals during his one season under McCarthy at Portman Road, before being sold to Wigan on transfer deadline day during Paul Hurst’s one summer at Ipswich in 2018.

McCarthy, who is once again assisted by Terry Connor at APOEL, has won three, drawn one and lost two of his first six matches in charge, with the club sitting ninth in the table.