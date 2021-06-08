Opinion
Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
- Credit: PA
I suppose there is still a smidgen of trepidation.
We all thought the arrival of Paul Hurst was a 'new dawn'. And it wasn't.
But now so much is happening at Portman Road, it's hard not to get excited, don't you think?
Having listened to both Paul Cook and Mark Ashton, the pair look a very confident, go-getting combination.
They'll need to work together of course, but I'm confident they will. Backed up by our owners in the States and with a new chairman, we now sound confident, we engage with our fans, we have targets, we're not settling for second best.
We couldn't be in a more different position, away from the pitch, than the turgid last decade fans have had to endure, if we tried.
Of course, at the end of the day, it will all come down to the players on the pitch and I'm pleased to see us already setting out our stall. No sooner had Ashton walked through the door than players began arriving - players Cook had targeted. Players who want very much to come to Ipswich Town Football Club, to win at Ipswich Town Football Club.
I'm not surprised season tickets are going well, there's a buzz around the club.
And what about Ed?
Are we not just the luckiest club in, not just in the EFL, but I'd suggest the whole country to have Ed Sheeran involved with us?
I've even gone and bought his 'Divide' album - yes there are some of us that didn't already have it.
The exposure Ed is giving our club cannot be counted in pound coins - it's priceless. What a Suffolk treasure that lad is.
Hopefully, throughout the Euros, Town keep signing lots of new players. I'm sorry, but Cook gave players last season a chance to show him what they could do. Some took their chance, most didn't.
There is even talk of sprucing the ground up!
I know it's not the number one priority, but it is still a priority. You can't judge a book by it's cover, but you can get an insight, and the decline in the decor of our stadium has gone hand in hand with the decline of our team on the pitch.
So, that apart, these feel great times to be a Town fan. But we deserve it. We're a top club with a great history and great, if slightly unkempt, football stadium.
Last year the Blues celebrated the 20th year of reaching the Premiership under George Burley and this year we've celebrated the 40th year of our famous UEFA Cup win. Great achievements, great times, great teams.
Now, it's about time we seriously looked forward. I know I've said that before, but this time it feels real.
Because, what I have seen more than anything in recent months are owners and a management team who really get this club, its fans, and are hell-bent on getting us back up the leagues.
I know the Blue Army will play their part. For the first time in a long time, I'm genuinely looking forward the the start of the season with relish, not just a bit of hope.
I'm in love with the shape of... us!
Up the Blues.