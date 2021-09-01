Mike Bacon: Transfer deadline day has put a spring in my ITFC step

Opinion

September 1, 2021

So, over to you now lads.

The off-pitch team, CEO, chairman, owners and manager have done their bit. The fans have made more than enough noise to try and get you over the line. Now, it's up to the players.

What a great squad the Blues have assembled this season. And so many on decent long-term deals as well, what a fine set of players we have in place not just this season, but for the future.

The final two cherries on the cake, cogs in the wheel if you like, were brought to us on transfer deadline day, Bersant Celina (what a goal that was against Leeds) and Samy Morsy. Just what we needed.

And there was me getting all fed up over the fact Town have no game on Saturday, so that first win continues to wait.

But now, I couldn't be happier. More time on the training pitch, more combinations to work on, more injured players to return.

It's joyous to have Morsy and Celina on board, although none of us are probably quite sure when they will both make their debuts - but hey, it's a marathon not a sprint, so we are always told.

The only fly in the blue and white ointment right now is this lack of a win.

There were probably a couple of hundred people who left Portman Road last weekend convinced Town had picked up their first three points as they headed to their cars early to avoid the dash out.

I'm not going there anymore though.

We could have, should have, ought to have, at least double figure points by now. We have three! And bearing in mind three of the teams we have so far failed to beat are, along with us, in the bottom half of an admittedly very early League One table, it's been a really poor start.

'Give it till October'. 'Wait 10 games'. Okay, I will. I hear you.

While I must admit those sentiments about 'waiting till October' were wearing a bit thin as I left Portman Road on Saturday, with Wimbledon the latest team to burst our bubble, today I'm feeling ultra positive.

Despite me telling you all we would win on Saturday - yes, I was wrong - I'm now actually in a better frame of mind than ever, the thought of Celina, Morsy and George Edmundson all in our starting line-up changes the picture big time for me.

I'll be honest. I was getting a tad worried that, on the pitch, we are a bit too, dare I say, 'nice'. We need a bit of steel, and with Morsy now on board and hopefully Edmundson not far away fitness-wise, we have steel on the way.

I would love to think we could just pass our way out of League One, but I've seen little to suggest that either this season, or last, to be honest. We needed a bit of 'grunt'.

And yet, there is now so much quality in that squad it's going to be difficult for Paul Cook to keep everyone happy.

But who cares? We'll all be happy if we go up this season.

Yet, we need to get our 'you know what' together pretty damn soon. We are already seven points off the play-offs and nine off Sunderland at the top. It's a long season, yeah, I've been told. But points win prizes, not sob stories.

I'm not interested about flipping Blackpool last season, or what big Mick's team did so many years ago when we won our first four games in the Championship or something like that, and still ended up 14th.

We are where we are. And we shouldn't be.

The good thing is, transfer deadline day, which usually ignores Portman Road completely, gave us presents we were craving this year and, I genuinely believe, we saw not just the final pieces of the jigsaw fall into place, but two extremely important final pieces.

No disrespect to all our quality signings this summer, but I think we've saved the best till last.

Now, it's time to kick butt!