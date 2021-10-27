Mike Bacon: High stake games just as Blues are starting to click

Opinion

Published: 4:30 PM October 27, 2021

Hold onto your pumpkins, broomsticks, Catherine wheels, or whatever you wish to grab, Ipswich Town fans are in for quite some ride over the next month.

Those back-to-back wins over Portsmouth and Fleetwood have whet the appetite for what can only be described as a plethora of drama ahead.

By the end of November we are really going to know how good Paul Cook's side is taking shape. Not just massive league fixtures, but FA Cup and EFL Trophy games t'boot.

Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal against Fleetwood with the supporters - Credit: Ray Lawrence

It's why as fans we love football, the anticipation. And it's why players play football. Just look at these fixtures ahead for the Blues. Just imagine what Town can achieve with the right results?

Let's start with what can only be described as two fairly immediate ultimate tests, Town away against the first and second in League One, all within the space of four days.

What a chance to lay down a mark. What a chance to say, Ipswich Town have now arrived.

The Portsmouth result will have had people sitting up, just imagine the reaction if Cook's team win in deepest Devon and then at Wycombe?

Fever pitch in Suffolk? You bet your life.

Of course, it's not going to be anywhere near as easy as that. The Pilgrims and Chairboys (so called because of the tradition of chair-making in the town of High Wycombe, if you didn't know!), are not first and second for no reason.

So, what are you taking? Three points? Four? I'm going for all six, me! But then my cup is always half full, I'd likely settle for four.

Yet, I'm convinced we will play better against the so-called 'bigger sides' as we showed at Pompey.

Macauley Bonne strong in the challenge wins the ball back for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The stakes feel higher but we have a squad to respond.

The team is starting to click, the Bonne/Chaplin partnership is scoring goals, while the Evans/Morsy midfield is starting to fire.

Couple that with the likes of Burns, Celina, Fraser, Edwards, Aluko, Pigott, et al, to fill just two spaces and we are spoilt for riches in this division.

We're still way off perfect, but we are making strides now, and at just the right time looking at the tasks ahead.

The home support savour victory on Saturday. - Credit: Ray Lawrence

With Sunderland, Oxford and Rotherham to come later in the month, there is also the small matter of two cup games in the space of four days on the 6th and 9th.

An FA Cup clash with Oldham, followed by an EFL clash with Colchester United. How good would it be to win both of those games at Portman Road? Cup runs? Surely not!

I don't think I've been as excited for a Town team for as many years as right now. Not because for one minute I think we are just going to turn up and roll our opponents over.

No, that's not going to happen. But we're in the mix now, you can feel it.

Fleetwood successfully appeal for offside and the goal ruled out - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Opposition managers are beginning to heap praise on us by saying we have every chance of top two. They can see our quality, they can see our bench.

I just hope the team can see the opportunity in front of them. Because they have the chance to make the League One table look quite something different if you are a Blues fan, come the end of next month.

And you never know, maybe it's time for some of the top teams to go 'off the boil' (a bit of wishful thinking!).

Then again, Sunderland lost at home last week, Wigan on Tuesday night. No team is going to fly through the season.

Maybe we've had our poor run already?

I'm off to buy a pumpkin!