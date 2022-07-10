Mike Bacon: Young players deserve our thanks and respect

Expert opinion

Armando Dobra shields the ball at Burton Albion. The Ipswich youngster has joined Chesterfield and left Portman Road. - Credit: Page Pix

It's a tough gig for young footballers to make their way in the professional game.

With the rewards so potentially high and the glamour and fame seemingly just a heartbeat away, I always find it sad when things don't work out and they move on. Which for many young players is often the case.

This week Armando Dobra was the latest to join Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin, Dylan Crowe, Levi Andoh, Tommy Smith, Ola Bello, Ross Crane and Bert White, as young players who have all left Portman Road this summer. There are no doubt a few more who have departed.

Brett McGavin, has joined Torquay United. - Credit: Torquay United FC

Every one of those boys is a talented footballer, every one of those boys perhaps (as yet) not getting that lucky break you need.

I say all this because sometimes I get rather perturbed by some fans' reactions to young players leaving clubs.

'Finding their level at last'.... 'Never rated him to be honest', will be the odd comment, while I'll accept, many more appreciate their efforts and wish them well.

Young players go through a hell of a lot to get to the point where they are offered a professional contract, let alone one that is extended or, better still, a move to a bigger club. I think it is something some should all remember before deciding to tweet or make comments.

And not all young players released take the news in their stride. Far from it. There have been some high profile cases of youngsters not coping well at all.

As I alluded to, luck plays an incredible part in the path of a young player making their way in the game, from injuries to coaches who think you have got it, to coaches who think they haven't, the success of a club on the pitch, experience over youth and all that.

So, I wish young Armando, Bailey, Brett and all the young Town players released this summer all the best in their new ventures. All they have always wanted to do at Portman Road is pull on a blue shirt and give 110% for Ipswich Town.

However, my thought is always that it is better to have minutes on the pitch than just pounds in your pocket while sitting on the bench, drifting nowhere.

And they must remember they didn't get as far as they have in the game without enjoying huge talent, so believe in that, keep hungry, and make your way back up the football pyramid. There's plenty of time.

Flynn Downes has made a big money move from Swansea to West Ham last week. - Credit: WHUFC

However, for those young players who get that big money move, what joy.

So, step forward Flynn Downes.

The former Town academy youngster has signed for West Ham in what is said to be a £12m deal. Wow!

Wonderful.

Yet, Flynn hasn't had it all go his way, it hasn't been an easy ride to where he is now. A loan move to Luton proved successful, but injuries have also hindered his progress. For a while anyhow.

But that's all behind him and, again, I wish him all the very best at the 'Ammers!!

England's Beth Mead scores England's winner against Austria. - Credit: PA

England Lionesses began their European Championship tilt with a win over Austria on Wednesday night in the tournament's opening clash.

England were below their best. In tournament football, though, victories are a priceless currency and Serina Wiegman, who lifted the title five years ago with her home country, Netherlands, said: "The first game in a tournament, it's so important to win."

She's not wrong - and what an attendance, nearly 69,000 at Old Trafford. The women's game has come such a long way in recent years.

Finally, don't forget to look up your local non-league club.

As someone who loves non-league football and all the wonderful volunteers involved, make this season one not just to support the Super Blues at Portman Road, but your local club as well.

They would value your support and Suffolk has some very good non-league clubs, as well as an excellent grassroots game.

Hopefully see you at a non-league match.