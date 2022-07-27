Mike Bacon: If football's in your blood, you're buzzing right now

Expert opinion

So, how are you feeling?

Let's be honest, if you're not excited leading up to opening day of the football season, you are simply not a football fan.

Apart from FA Cup third round weekend, which comes a close second in my footballing world, opening weekend is always my favourite time of the campaign, and I guess many of yours.

And I mean at all levels of the game, from non-league to the Premier League. If football's in your blood, you're buzzing right now.

At Portman Road the excitement has been building for a while, and why not? There is so much positivity at the club, you can't help but get excited.

It's just a shame we're in League One and not the Premier League. I dread to think how many tickets Town could/would have sold if Liverpool were opening day visitors. As for season tickets, Town would have to have built another tier on the South Stand if the Blues were Premier League. That would be high!

I just hope the Town players can live up to, not so much the hype, but certainly the expectation. Because there is plenty of expectation on them performing this season, and so there should be.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna applauds fans after today's 1-1 friendly draw at Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

You only had to look at Kieran McKenna's starting XI on Tuesday night against Southend United in the Blues' final pre-season friendly, to see the strength in depth there is at Town this year. And strength in depth is a huge commodity these days.

Long gone is football a 'starting XI' game. It's a squad game these days, 16 players, 18 players, 21 players. Why do you think Pep spends £100m on Jack Grealish yet still benches him? Because Pep knows he has a game-changer right there if he needs it. Quality all over the park and in the dug-out.

And for League One, Town have game-changers all over the park and in the dug-out. From wing-backs to strikers, wingers to centre midfielders, for a League One side, Town are rich in talent.

Freddie Ladapo rises highest in the box to head home Ipswich Town's third goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

So, will it be Ipswich's season?

Well, if it isn't, it jolly well ought to be one hell of a close effort. Top two is always tough to finish in a league of 24. But two clubs have to finish there.

Top six is not so tough, and quite frankly, this is where I say Town have to end the season at the very least.

What happens should they do so and what happens in the play-offs? Well, it's a bit like tossing a coin at the play-off point. But Town must be there at the very least.

Will it be a failure should McKenna and his team not at least make the top six? You bet it will be.

However, I don't expect that to happen. I don't expect Ipswich to be anywhere other than top six most, if not all, of the season.

So, no excuses, no 'bedding in'. The Blues must hit the ground running. The demolition man has gone, decent signings have been made, McKenna's honeymoon is over. He's won us over with his manner and good football.

There is a whole season ahead and while there will be ups and downs, the ups must seriously outweigh the downs. Mental attitude is key among this group of players.

I say again as I said last year, this squad has the opportunity to write themselves into the Town history books and win a league title, just as our Town heroes from the past have done, and in much more difficult circumstances.

I wish Ipswich Town's players and Kieran McKenna all the best for the season ahead and I look forward to writing a similar piece this time next season, when hopefully we will all be looking forward to Championship football at Portman Road once more.

COME ON TOWN!