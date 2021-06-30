Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has already signed six new players so far this summer - Credit: PA

You know how it is.

This time last week there were a few who were suffering the old 'squeaky bum' about Blues' lack of signings.

'Not long till the start of the season and we haven't got a team,' I heard one bloke say down the pub.

Fast forward seven days and suddenly we can't wait for the season to start as Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution begins to come to fruition, and signings aplenty.

New Ipswich Town signing, Rekeem Harper - Credit: Ipswich Town

Getting deals over the line is never an easy job but Town are clearly on a mission, and expect more.

"They (the owners) have really helped us so far this summer and the fans will be delighted to hear that the signings haven't stopped," said Cook earlier this week.

On Tuesday, left-sided Matt Penney followed right-sided Wes Burns, midfielder Lee Evans, box-to-box man Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky through the door at Portman Road.

There's more to come.

I'm losing count of who has gone and who is left, as well as who's arrived. But, as I said last week, we needed this new broom, and we are indeed getting it.

Matt Penney is Ipswich Town's sixth summer signing. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

I especially like the look of the lad Penney. He seems to have real purpose up and down the left flank, tireless effort. A number one Cook requirement.

I often like to gauge how Town fans are feeling. I know plenty of season ticket holders and this last week has seen their excitement ramped up if the few I have spoken to are anything to go by.

It's going to be a very different style of play we see at Portman Road next season, there is no doubt about that.

While I still expect to see plenty of possession, I' m expecting far more high-octane stuff, pressurising, chasing, hassling, shots galore.

I'm expecting at least 300 crosses per match into the box (well 15) with James Norwood and Macauley Bonne enjoying a field day.

It really does feel so different this time, don't you agree?

It really does feel like we have a plan. Not a five-year, kicking the can down the road, plan. This is a real here and now plan, one of substance and one our CEO, chairman, owners and manager are saying will not wait.

As fans we must be patient. But do you know what? I think we are going to have a team that are going to get us off our backsides with excitement.

Indeed, the only 'squeaky bums' we'll have to worry about will be solved with a bit of WD40 on our Portman Road seats, as we leap up and down!

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Germany. - Credit: PA

Come on now, don't tell me all England games are boring.

Who could have failed not to enjoy us beating Germany on Tuesday night? Well, apart from German fans.

Being of a certain age, I have witnessed many England 'heartaches' and 'so nearlys' in recent decades, as World Cups and Euros have been built up with such hope, yet fallen so flat.

Gareth Southgate has clearly decided to rip up the past.

He won't hark on about being there 'to entertain'. He knows winning football matches in whatever way you go about it, is entertaining enough.

I thought the France v Switzerland game was brilliantly entertaining, but I bet most French fans would have settled for a late scrambled 1-0 boring French win.

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates his side's second goal against Germany. But he will be back to his calm demeanour now! - Credit: PA

So, let's enjoy the fact England are competitive on the world footballing stage once more. Hats off to Gareth. I know we all have our thoughts on his team selection.

But at the end of the day, it's the result in the book that counts, not the performance... especially in tournament football.

Can we win? Of course we can. But as Gareth would tell us, one game at a time.