Mike Bacon: Drums banging, flags flying, lift the lid off Portman Road!

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM August 5, 2021

Just like FA Cup third round day, I love the start of the season.

And I'd enjoy FA Cup third round day more right now if the Blues ever actually participated in it. Of all the miserable trappings there are about being in League One, participating in the FA Cup first round I reckon is the most awful!

But enough of that.

Macauley Bonne looks to head the ball through to Wes Burns against Millwall pre-season. Lots of new faces in this Town squad. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

It's the start of a new season and, as I said, I love it. The fact the weather is usually good on opening day, shirt sleeves and smiling faces means it's invariably a happy time for football fans (unless by 4.45pm you have been stuffed 0-3!).

I'd always rather start opening day on the road to be honest. I don't know why, probably because the expectation among home fans is that their team has made some good signings and will start with a bang.

Rekeem Harper in action against Palace pre-season - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

If you are the away side you can go and burst the opening day bubble somewhere and not worry too much if it does go wrong. Lose at home though, that's not good.

Not that we will this weekend I'm sure! A solid Town victory over Morecambe will be just what the doctor ordered, and with no disrespect to The Shrimps, we could have had a tougher assignment.

Don't get me wrong, there are no easy games in League One, as we have already found out. But Morecambe at home, on paper, looks decidedly easier than Portsmouth or Sheffield Wednesday away. Am I being over confident? So what, it's opening day.

And should we get excited?

Of course we should. Why not? If we can't get excited now as Town fans, we never will. The dullest decade in the club's history is behind us, there is only one way now, and that's up.

But let's not get overly carried away either.

Ipswich Town are a new team, a work in progress. Paul Cook is a good manager, but not a miracle worker. He needs time and everyone needs to give him time.

Mark Ashton goes to the Town fans at Colchester United and gets them fired up with a few waves. It's going to be quite an atmosphere on Saturday at Portman Road. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

We won't beat Morecambe 6-0, Burton 10-0 and Cheltenham 8-4 in our opening league fixtures. If we pick up a couple of wins from those opening games and maybe a draw, it's a good start.

I hope I'm wrong and all the above results come to fruition, but I won't be putting any bets on that.

But seriously, I've met loads of people who are back at Portman Road for the first time in a long time, many with season tickets, and the players will know the things Ipswich Town fans crave more than anything is effort and a bit of quality.

Fans back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

I've watched the last three pre-season matches and, although none ended in victory, there were plenty of decent signs.

But as I said. I'm not getting carried away, Cook isn't getting carried away. Even my mate 'Boston', down the Bristol, isn't getting carried away, and he's been a season ticket holder for 26 years!

So, let's bring it on by all means. Let's hope this is the season we finally get out of this League. We have no divine right of course, but we are good enough. Just because we have a history many Premier League clubs would die for, it doesn't mean we are Premier League. Because we're not.

However, for the first time in a long time this really does feel different.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran posted a throwback picture of him in an Ipswich Town shirt after the announcement that he will be sponsoring the club's shirts next season. Photos: Ed Sheeran/Archant - Credit: Ed Sheeran/Archant

We have men at the top who get it, we have a manager who gets it and who will have brought in players who get it. We've got Ed, what on earth more do we want?

The fans know they are important as well. Thankfully I don't have to tell Town fans to 'make some noise.' They are quite capable of that.

I predict Portman Road will be absolutely buzzing at 3pm on Saturday. And I mean buzzing, Ed's songs reverberating from the PA.

Let's lift the roof off the old place, even though it doesn't have one! Get those drums banging, get the flags flying and let's hope this season is one to remember.