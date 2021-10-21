Mike Bacon: Starting to walk the walk, I'm liking the way we move

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2021

Wes Burns celebrates making the score 4-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

OKAY, everyone. Deep breath.

Is this it? Was that the one?

Oh, come on, how many times have you watched Town at Pompey and seen them win 4-0? I don't care in what division? Never, that's how many.

Sone Aluko celebrates making the score 3-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

We're right to get excited. But we were right to get excited after we pole-axed Doncaster and look what happened.

But in footballing terms, Donny aren't Pompey.

You know that, I know that, Paul Cook knows that but I don't know about you, but this result feels so different.

Yes, I know Portsmouth weren't very good. But we can't keep going down that route everytime we tonk someone, and that's two clubs we have tonked now. We were just very good, forget Pompey.

We're on a nice run, we're climbing up the table.

In complete reverse to far too many seasons gone which have seen us start well and fade, we appear to be doing it the other way round. Slow burner and all that. Starting to walk the walk. I'm liking the way we move.

Conor Chaplin doubles Ipswich's lead at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But what I like most is that, despite what has been a very average start to the season, so let's not get away from that, the vast majority of fans want Cook to be given a proper chance.

Cook's record at Portman Road, last season and this, is nothing to write home about. But so many of us feel he's the man for this project.

If you needed someone to rebuild a squad, Cook does give me the impression - and I suggest many of you - that he can be trusted with the job in hand. He's done it before.

So many players in our squad have Cook connections. They love playing for him and his management record is so sound.

I won't get carried away, there are tough gigs on the horizon, starting this Saturday at home to Fleetwood and then a potential cracker down in deepest Devon against Plymouth.

Meeting on the pitch: Mark Ashton and Paul debrief after the final whistle at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The Accrington and Cambridge results have kept us all firmly grounded, but on Tuesday night, hey come on? How great was that?

Pompey away, on paper at least if not in league standings, was our biggest test so far this season and while we have failed against less 'big clubs', we certainly didn't at Fratton Park.

And that puts us in good stead.

Because we have plenty of big tests ahead.

One of the biggest positives for me has been the recent goal-scoring form of Conor Chaplin.

Conor Chaplin doubles Ipswich's lead at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

We've been so desperate to find that No.10 floating, yet goal-scoring, role among a group of such talented players. And at last we may have found it.

After an average start and injury, Chaplin is doing what all good No.10s should do, create, then get in the box and finish. He's played in the Championship, he knows his football. He's an intelligent player. That position just behind Bonne is absolutely key.

And how good was it to see Wes Burns in the middle of the 18-yard box driving a shot home?

I'll only tolerate 4-2-3-1 if the one up front isn't the only person prepared to get into the box at regular intervals.

At Pompey that's what happened, from overlapping full-backs to a midfield attacking three popping up here, there and everywhere, especially in the box.

Town fans celebrate at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

As one fan said on our Gameday video, Town's performance was 'the template for going up'.

I'm not disagreeing with that.

I suppose you have to have the bad times to really enjoy the good ones. And enjoy Tuesday night we did.

But it's gone now. We have to be boringly practical and do as Cook would say, 'move on to the next one'. That mantra is absolutely key

Don't let the highs get too high or the lows too low. And we'll make it.

UP THE TOWN!