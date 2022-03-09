Mike Bacon: No-one is getting carried away, but gosh isn't this exciting?

Expert opinion

We all love a 'Super Saturday'. And we have one coming up this weekend in League One.

It isn't the first and it won't be the last but thankfully the Blues are right in the hunt for a play-off place and I, like you, am starting to feel the excitement. We're part of it now.

It seems years since the Town actually had something to be gunning for, rather than relegation or mid-table mediocrity (yawn!). So, let's buckle up and see what the next few weeks bring.

The team's back-to-back wins over Fleetwood and Lincoln have been just what the doctor ordered. Kieran McKenna's boys are eight unbeaten and, although they have a host of top, tough fixtures to come, much of the rest of this season is in their own hands.

I mentioned 'Super Saturday' at the beginning and just take a look at some of the fixtures this weekend among our rivals.

While the Blues entertain another in-form side, Portsmouth, there are other ties that will see our play-off opponents drop points one way or another.

Bolton v Plymouth.... MK Dons v Wigan.... Wycombe v Rotherham.

If that's not a 'Super Saturday' in League One, I can't think what is. Of the current top 10 teams, only Oxford, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are playing sides in the bottom half.

Of course, nothing is decided on a Saturday in March, but we're getting to that time of the season where every point is crucial... (I would say 'every point's a prisoner', but it reminds me of dark, depressing days).

Wes Burns celebrates his first half goal with teammate Janoi Donacien. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Yes, Town may have injuries heading into the Pompey clash, but McKenna's attitude to possibly being without key players, is refreshing.

"I'm not worried. There's not too much that worries me thankfully," he said after the game on Tuesday night.

"I know the squad is strong. I've got faith in the squad. I trust that whoever plays against Portsmouth will all know their jobs."

And he's not wrong.

The one thing Town have had since day one this campaign is a 'strong bench', a strong squad. Players who would get in most League One clubs have been sitting on those substitute benches for Town during this season.

And it's squads that win leagues or gain promotions, not teams.

Just look at the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Look at some of their benches some weeks. It's unbelievable.

I know it's all money City and Liverpool have, that most don't, but so what? When Pep's career is over no-one is going to tell him he only won 50,000 trophies because he had big budgets. Decent budgets, big squads invariably win things.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air after his sides 2-0 victory. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

You have to make the most of what you have and Ipswich Town this season have a strong squad. McKenna knows it.

Again, as I have said, nothing is going to be decided on Saturday, but we are getting to the point where certain weekends simply look that little bit more 'special' than others. And this weekend is one.

I'll leave you to look at the League One table and work out how it might look if Town beat Pompey, while Plymouth and Wycombe both lose.

But do you know what?

I don't think any Town fan is getting stupidly carried away just yet that the Blues are going up. They know the start the team made was so bang average, we have, and still are, playing catch up.

However, McKenna has given us all hope. Not just an outside hope for this season, but for future success ahead.

If that future success comes as soon as May, fantastic. Isn't it great to be feeling really positive about our team again? It's been a while.

Up the Town!