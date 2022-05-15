Mike Bacon: Who else is already missing their Blues football fix?

Expert opinion

I do wish the Blues were still playing right now.

The play-offs are here and again Town are nowhere in sight. It shouldn't be this way, certainly not in League One.

Watching Sunderland and Wycombe make their way through to a Wembley final takes me - and no doubt many of you - back to May 2000. I know we can't keep going on about the past. So, please create us a future then Town, I say.

Of course, one of either Sunderland or Wycombe will be left disappointed next Saturday night, but at least they have their day to look forward to.

And that's why next season, the Blues must hit the ground running. So many fans are already looking forward to it.

The start of the season has been a mixed bag for Town in the last decade. They've started like a train and fallen away, especially during the Mick McCarthy era.

Or, the team have never got going at all, and when they did it has proved to be too late - as we saw last season.

Still, everyone seems to like Kieran McKenna. And why not? But he knows the honeymoon period is now officially over. When Town come back for pre-season, we're up and running from the off and excuses can be left in the dressing room.

On another subject, I'm currently doing a video podcast feature on certain Town fans' favourite-ever Ipswich Town XI.

I spoke to former world darts champion, Keith Deller this week. He's a huge Ipswich fan and had his Town tracksuit top on while we filmed. It will be out in the next week or so.

I won't give away who he chose in his favourite Town XI.

I've already done one myself and the next few weeks I'll be speaking to fans who have followed the club for a number of years. I wonder how many Town players since 2010 will be in anyone's team? It is a favourite XI though, not a best XI. It will be interesting.

Keith, like so many, did say in the podcast he can't wait for next season to start and that seems to be a recurring theme among Blues fans, which is nice to hear. I know we all miss our Saturday football fix, but there have been summers in the recent past when quite frankly a rest was required from the boredom!

But not this time around, so it seems. In saying that McKenna has already said players will be coming back mid to late June. That's only five or six weeks away. The League One season starts in July this year!

Crazy, that it will all be with us again so soon. Crazy, but good, especially if Town really do have the kind of campaign we are all hoping for. However, now we know Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons will again be with us in League One, it doesn't get any easier.

And finally, I must admit this did make me smile.

It's nothing to do with Ipswich Town, but as we are in the 'awards' season, I thought you might like this.

This is what Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucerella (a fine player by the way), who was voted players' and fans' player of the season on the south coast, had to say when he picked up his awards at the club's recent awards evening.

The Spanish player, still clearly getting to grips with his English was interviewed on stage as he picked up his second gong of the night.

Cucurella gave his acceptance speech in broken English before sending a hilarious message to his manager Graham Potter.

"Ey, gaffer, next season put me on the bench - I don’t like speaking English!," he said, as the room filled with laughter!

Nice one Marc. So much more interesting than thanking all his team-mates, the kit man and his cat!