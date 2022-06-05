Mike Bacon: A sign of the times and Blues fans should be buzzing

Expert opinion

Oh, my word the Blues are getting some business done early. It's, go, go, go!

Freddie Ladapo in, Dominic Ball in. It's a great sign of the times at Portman Road that the club will neither be a pushover nor settle for second best in pursuit of getting out of League One.

The club clearly has its plans and has been doing due diligence effectively. And I hasten to add, good business (Ladapo and Ball on free transfers!)

The summer months used to drag on in football many decades ago, but this one won't.

Freddie Ladapo has joined Ipswich Town on a three-year deal - Credit: ITFC

Town aren't going to do what they did last season, where players were brought in late and our start to the season was all over the place, the phrase 'bedding in' still be banded about in November.

Fans from other clubs in our division are wondering how we are moving apace, while theirs are appearing to move nowhere. It makes such a nice change for us to be so proactive.

It's been a year since Mark Ashton took over as CEO and our new owners have taken charge. My goodness what a difference a year makes. We moaned about lack of ambition. We moaned about lack of investment.

We moaned about a lovely stadium being allowed to become tatty and unloved. We moaned about the lack of communication with the fans. We moaned, quite rightly for our great club, just about everything.

We're not moaning now because we have a management team, on and off the pitch, who want us to start making strides, walking the walk, not talking the talk.

It really is exciting to be an Ipswich Town fan right now and from the people I speak to, they are all in agreement.

Kieran McKenna, knows what he wants - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

In fact, you have to go back many years now to sense that same feeling of optimism. And when I say optimism, I mean genuine hope that our football club is capable of doing something that our old adversaries from the late '70s and early '80s, Nottingham Forest have just done, and get ourselves back in the Premier League.

It's taken Forest time and it's not going to be overnight for us either, but neither does it feel pie in the sky.

Because if you think Messrs Ashton and said owners are going to settle for anything less than aiming for the highest echelons, then think again.

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton - Credit: Steve Waller

Season tickets heading towards 16,000, new players already in the building. Hold onto your hats because it ain't over yet. But come July 30 you know Kieran McKenna and his coaching staff will be ready.

You just know there is a plan.

So, is it promotion or bust next season? I don't think it's quite as dramatic as that. 'Bust' sounds as though McKenna and half the team will be fired should we not be in the Championship come 2023.

However, I do expect progress and our owners will expect progress. It's happening off the pitch and there were signs of it happening last season. But, as we all know, 11th is 11th, in anyone's language, and that finishing position wasn't good enough.

Look, it's June already and the new season starts in July (okay, the very end of July). Fixtures will be out soon, new players are in the house, plans can start to be made.

It's a long time since so many Blues fans have been so looking forward to a new football season at Portman Road.

Yep, we've come a long way in a year.

I'm glad to see so many of you enjoying our new feature 'My Favourite Town XI'.

It's out on our KOA podcast, KOA YouTube, as well as appears in the EADT and Ipswich Star newspapers.

There have been some great XIs, with some great guests. Coming up will be local radio legends, Stephen 'Foz' Foster and Rob Chandler, as well as a couple more of our EADT Sports team here, who have their XI already penned in, apparently!

It's often tough to look past many of Bobby Robson's successful sides when you think of favourite players, but plenty of others have crept in, including Tommy Miller, Mauricio Taricco, Bersant Celina and Shefki Kuqi.

Keep listening and looking out. There are plenty more to come.

