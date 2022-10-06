Mike Bacon: These are exciting times - but we have to keep grounded

Expert opinion

Kyle Edwards celebrates the first of his two goals with team-mates. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

And so we move on.

The time for rejoicing those back-to-back impressive victories at Portman Road over Pompey and Cambridge United are behind us. We only look forward. We will only celebrate wildly when the job is totally done.

I know it all sounds very robotic and very functional, but it's the way Kieran McKenna would want us to think, of that I'm sure. He knows the plan. I think we all are beginning to know the plan. And I think it's fair to say, we all like it.

Conor Chaplin with a free-kick that was comfortably saved. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Of course, enjoy the games, the goals, the celebrations, the joy, the fun, the delight this season is currently bringing to us all. But there may be, just may be, that banana skin just around the corner. We don't want to slip on it. Focus and realism are key.

It's hard, I grant you, not to feel that this could be the season when eventually all the recent hurt, frustration and heartache begin to be erased. But there is still so far to go.

We are all so emotionally wrapped up in this start to the League One campaign - even I clapped from the press box Kyle Edwards' delightful second goal against Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

And it was hard not to want to stand up and give a quick fist-pump to Wes Burns' winning goal against Pompey on Saturday - however, it wouldn't have been in accordance with accepted press box etiquette.

These are exciting times, Portman Road is rocking and dreams are starting to be dreamt. But it's keeping our feet on the ground that is going to get this season over the line.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna on the touchline. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

So, the Blues head off to Morecambe on Saturday.

It's a long trip against League One's current basement side, who have won just one game all season. You can be sure complacency will not be rampant through this current Town team, the gaffer won't allow that.

However, there are simply no easy games in League One, and while you would think it's another three points heading into the Town coffers, you cannot take that for granted.

Freddie Ladapo heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Weren't you happy for Kyle Edwards on Tuesday night?

It was fun to hear Luke Woolfenden say how Kyle had to abandon his car and run to the ground because he was snarled up in all the traffic that most of us were snarled up in.

I was also glad Woolfy said it, because I saw a tweet before the game where someone had said they'd just seen Kyle Edwards running past the Sporting Farmer! (Older fans will know the Sporting Farmer). I thought it was a joke and couldn't work out the meaning - clearly it was the case.

I like Edwards. He is a clever, tricky and talented player. And he'll get a starting place soon if he continues apace with this current form.

Okay, I know he's only coming on as a substitute right now, which is very different from starting, but it's quite clear you do the business in training and take your chances when you do, and the gaffer is going to give you a chance.

And finally...

Having supported Ipswich Town since the '70s (I know, I don't look old enough), Blues fans have never, ever surprised me.

Our town is very much a one-club town and our history, old and more recent, means many of us have wonderful memories of Portman Road and our teams in blue and white.

For more than 50,000 Blues fans to be at Portman Road in this past week to support their team - supplemented by 5,000 or so visiting fans, is nothing short of tremendous.

Ipswich Town are a current League One club with a Premier League fan base.

We'll be back where we belong one day.