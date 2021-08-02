Mike Bacon: Never delve too deeply into those pre-season results

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 2, 2021

Danny McNamara picked up a yellow card for this challenge on Armando Dobra. Pre-season can get feisty, but it's the real business of next weekend that counts now. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Well, I quite enjoyed pre-season.

Apart from getting to know our almost complete new squad, there were positives abound, even if the Blues haven't won any of their last three games.

But does it matter?

Tempers flare in the first half on Saturday. Pre-season can have it's moments! - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Well, sometimes we are all a little guilty of trying to look too deeply into pre-season results. It really is about pushing up those fitness levels and giving squad players a chance to impress.

Then again, I'm certainly not one on of those who dismisses pre-season as a complete waste of time and results don't matter at all. I think you can take plenty from friendly clashes.

I know many managers eye pre-season with a hint of scepticism. The old adage that you can win all you pre-season games and lose your first three league ones is always the old chestnut banded about - or vice-versa. Then again, it has merit.

Remember Town's final pre-season game in the summer of 2017? Charlton 6 Town 1, Mick McCarthy calling the performance 'embarrassing and disgraceful.'

The Blues went on to win their opening four Championship clashes after that and were second on goal difference to Cardiff at the end of August!

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

So, having not won in three this time around, won't matter one jot if we beat Morecambe on Saturday.

Time to reflect for a few moments. It's a big weekend ahead.

I must admit I can't believe all the changes that have gone on at Portman Road, and while much has been documented about the off-field structure change, it's all the new players on the pitch, I'm equally fascinated by.

Fans at the game on Saturday - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

It really is a new team.

So, what have we learned about the Blues? Especially in this last nine days or so.

Well, there is little doubt all the new boys know exactly what Paul Cook is all about. And there-in lies the key.

Cook took over from Paul Lambert and it was clear within a few weeks he was unimpressed with what he had inherited. Lots of pithy comments, lots of frustrated opinions from the new boss.

Macauley Bonne in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

But it's very much his team now. One that will work hard, get crosses into the box and get the fans off their seats.

And there-in is the real plus point for Ipswich Town FC - the fans.

Town fans can make Portman Road a fortress this season. They have a huge part to play. Against Crystal Palace, 6,000 fans sounded like 26,000 and although the attendance against Millwall was less, there was still plenty of noise.

We've waited a long time for the weekend ahead, not just to be back in the stadium for a League game, but for this very new era to begin.

So, park the old pre-season games now and let's look forward, with positive hope.