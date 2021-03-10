News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

Mike Bacon: 'No excuses from either parties - we have a good manager - and a good squad'

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook, feel-good factor already - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Well, he's been in the chair a week, so what are you making of Paul Cook?

Well, I like him!

I know he's not Ipswich Town manager to be 'liked'. He's here to do a job. But as an experienced boss who has guided teams to promotion, it's refreshing to sense not only has he got the know-how of management, he's got the humbleness, as well as the charisma, to see things as they are.

Paul Cook after his first game in charge of Ipswich at Gillingham

Paul Cook sure to have a decent rapport with his players - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Yes, we all know, one point from his first two games is hardly earth-shattering. Would I have been surprised if he'd won both?

Yes, I think I would actually.

I'm not sure why the team suddenly went on that three-game winning streak, beating sides above them having struggled to do so for many seasons! Maybe the dynamics in the changing room suddenly changed. Maybe we had a bit of luck - I don't know.

STU WATSON'S 5 observations on Town's draw with Lincoln

The squad Cook has at his disposal - on paper - is a strong one. But if the last few campaigns have proved anything to fans at Portman Road, it's that games are not won on paper. And there-in lies the big task for Cook.

Town players celebrate with James Wilson, after he had headed them level.

Town players celebrate James Wilson's equaliser against Lincoln - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
  1. 4 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
  2. 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
  4. 7 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
  6. 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game
  7. 10 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k

While he has silverware and promotions to his name, few current Town players know that feeling. Sadly, most have more relegations on their CV.

So, while we don't need to ask Cook to 'step up to the plate', we do need the players to. Because, apart from contracts to be won, there is the professional pride I know they all have, to be fought for. Football is a short career.

Jack Lankester, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop. Town's future? Picture: ARCHANT

Jack Lankester, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop. Recent seasons have been difficult, but Cook will allow them to shine. - Credit: Archant

However, I can assure you I'm not taking a pop at the current Town squad, far from it. In some ways, I have sympathy with them.

Just think for a minute. If at your place of work the person you reported to chopped and changed at a rate of knots. One minute your 'cock of the north', next minute you feel unappreciated. Change all around, customers fed up with your business model and making their views known. Critics everywhere - would you look forward to going into work every day?

COOK on Lincoln draw

That could adequately describe recent history at Portman Road, in my opinion.

The end of the McCarthy era was a horrible spell, Hurst's tenure a disaster and Lambert - well the less said.

It's three years ago next month McCarthy left. As I said the months leading up to that were awful and what has followed hasn't been much better. Quite a few of Town's current squad have been in situ throughout, including many of our younger players.

James Norwood scores Towns second to take them 2-0 up.

James Norwood, one of the few Town players who knows what it takes to win promotion - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

With all the 'noise' going on around the club, it's hardly been an inspiring football education 

But that's gone now.

Cook is a sparky, chipper character, who has the success on his record to back up his infectious nature.

The players have someone to really work with, to talk to, to bounce off. No excuses from either parties - a good manager - a good squad.

This season is still far from over for Ipswich Town, and the players have it in their own hands to turn the last few seasons of misery, into something special come May. It's up to them.

Substitutes Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and Troy Parrott prepare ahead of being introduced.

Players will get their chance under Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

As I said, it's been difficult for everyone connected in any way with Ipswich Town Football Club in recent times.

But I think Cook gives us hope. Gives the players hope. Gives the fans hope.

Plymouth on Saturday, a win and we could be in the play-off positions in this awful league, where teams are dropping points all over the place.

It's there, in front of us. Let's hope the team grab it with both hands.

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Man killed in car fire named as former police chief

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town had to shut and clean their Playford Road training base following an illness bug. Photo

Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus