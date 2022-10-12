Mike Bacon: I didn't honestly think I'd ever be saying this...

Expert opinion

I'll be honest, and I never thought I'd say it, but I really do not especially care about the cup competitions this season.

There, I've said it. Quite bizarre really because I've spent the last decade bemoaning our hapless FA/Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy runs.

Yet, here I am now not particularly bothered if we get knocked out of the EFL Trophy or FA Cup first round. Obviously we're out of the Carabao.

Not because I don't want a trip to Wembley, if we got there it would be great, or because I've given up on cup runs and don't think we'll ever win an FA Cup game again (although our patience has been tested).

No, for the first time in at least 10 years I genuinely feel we have a manager and squad who are absolutely right to prioritise the league. Not just because Town have started well, but because our club appear to have a plan - a proper plan and promotion is a huge possibility, not just a pipe-dream.

That is certainly not the way I have felt in recent seasons. All it seemed when it came to cup competitions, was that Town put out a weakened team so as to give most of the first-team squad a bit of time off.

Richard Keogh heads clear under pressure from Farrend Rawson at Morecambe on Saturday. - Credit: Phill Heywood

No real idea, just suck it up and see, then throw in the, 'we're prioritising the league' statement after said defeat to mask another embarrassing performance against another lower league side. Then fluff our lines in the league anyhow.

I say all this as Town head towards a home League One game with Lincoln City on Saturday. I've mentioned Lincoln on far too many occasions in the past in this column, primarily because of that FA Cup defeat in 2017 at Sincil Bank in front of a nationwide BBC audience.

So, I'm not mentioning it again - well apart from just mentioning it!

Lee Evans scores the winner at Morecambe

But you see, I feel I will get over it should Kieran McKenna guide this Ipswich Town squad to promotion this season, even if we do sack off all the cups early on.

Now, I'm not going to say 'no' to us beating Cambridge United next week and progressing in the EFL Trophy.

Neither am I going to say 'no thank you, sir' to us winning whoever we draw in the FA Cup first round next month. What I'm simply saying is that this season, like so many of us have said already, feels different.

Of course the likelihood is, with the strong squad the Blues have, the team that McKenna puts out onto the park in the cup or trophy games coming up, will have more than enough to win matches. If that happens, then fine.

But for once, I'm happy for Town to park the cups.

It's a strong bench. At Ipswich Town I mean.

These past 10 days or so have shown us what having a strong squad can do, the likes of Wes Burns, Marcus Harness, Freddie Ladapo and Kane Vincent-Young, all coming off the bench at Morecambe on Saturday.

That coupled with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Kyle Edwards, Lee Evans and many more coming off the bench in recent weeks at various times and you can see why Town can keep going apace the full 90.

Then you see who McKenna has, hopefully, available soon, with Panutche Camara and Cameron Burgess both making good progress in their recoveries from injury.

Kieran McKenna thanks the Town fans at Morecambe - Credit: Ross Halls

Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (leg fracture) and Gassan Ahadme (foot fracture) are still sidelined, while Dom Ball is also out at the moment. Imagine when all these players are back fit and raring to go. And will Town add a player or two in January for the final push? Wouldn't be surprised.

The five-substitute rule, as has been mentioned by many, has played into Town's hands this season. And the Blues are making the most of it.

Come on, keep going Blues.