Matchday Live: Millwall v Ipswich Town team news and updates

Freddie Ladapo (left) is part of the Ipswich Town team to start at Millwall this afternoon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town take on Championship club Millwall, at The Den, in their penultimate 2022 pre-season friendly this afternoon (3pm ko).

The Blues come into this game off the back of last weekend's matches against Crystal Palace (4-2 loss) and AFC Wimbledon (3-0 win). Their preparations will continue with the visit of National League side Southend United on Tuesday night ahead of the League One season starting with the visit of Bolton Wanderers next Saturday.

Follow our live updates throughout the afternoon here.