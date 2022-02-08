Recalled striker Simpson starts as Town U23s beat Millwall
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Recalled striker Tyreece Simpson started a second straight game for Ipswich Town's U23 side as they beat Millwall 2-0 away this afternoon.
Kieron Dyer's side made it seven games unbeaten in London, with goals coming from Harley Curtis and Tawanda Chirewa.
Simpson, surprisingly recalled from a successful loan spell at Swindon Town last month, featured in a young starting XI which also included the likes of Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott, who captained the side.
The game was goalless at the break, with the home side's Tyrese Briscoe handed a straight red card soon after the restart for a bad challenge.
Town then went ahead to stay after 61 minutes. Substitute Nico Valentine raced into the box and squared the ball for Harley Curtis to drill home.
Fellow substitute Tete Yengi then went close with 13 minutes left, firing just over, before Town made sure of the points in the game's final minute.
The young Blues broke in numbers, with Chirewa finishing the move.
Town's senior side play at Doncaster Rovers this evening.
Town: White, Agbaje, Stewart, Baggott (C), Smith, Alexander, Humphreys, Chirewa, Siziba, Curtis, Simpson.
Subs: Bort, Armin, Hughes, Valentine, Yengi.