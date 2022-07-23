Millwall 1-1 Ipswich Town: Blues come on strong at The Den

Match Report

Ipswich Town took things up a level in the second half as they secured a 1-1 draw with Millwall in the two sides’ pre-season friendly this afternoon.

The Blues were behind at the break following Benik Afobe’s first-half goal, in a period where Kieran McKenna’s men didn’t lack effort but didn’t always produce the quality required.

The visitors increased the tempo after the break, though, and had the better of the play against their Championship hosts and were rewarded when Freddie Ladapo finished well as he burst through on goal.

Town continued to apply the pressure as substitutions broke up the flow of the game, on an afternoon where McKenna gave the majority of his prospective opening-day-starters significant minutes.

McKenna’s side had a flurry of late chances, with substitute Sone Aluko seeing a volley blocked and former Blue Bartosz Bialkowski finding skipper Sam Morsy’s drive too hot to handle, as the Pole pushed clear.

He was called into action again seconds later, as he clawed Tyreece John-Jules effort away, before Aluko rattled the bar with a couple of minutes remaining.

Ipswich begin their League One campaign at home to Bolton next Saturday, with McKenna likely to use Tuesday night’s home friendly with Southend to give his remaining players minutes ahead of a busy season.

McKenna’s side for this game was always likely to reflect the one he intends to use on the opening day against Bolton. And so it proved.

Christian Walton started on goal, behind the back three of Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and George Edmunds.

Wes Burns and Matt Penney were on the flanks, with Morsy partnered by Lee Evans in the middle of midfield as Dominic Ball missed out with what is thought to be a minor knock.

Behind striker Ladapo was Conor Chaplon and Marcus Harness, who was making his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt. Those shirts, for the first time, were the new red and black away ones.

Both sides had spells of possession without being able to make anything of it, before Zian Flemming fired over the top for the hosts, who had begun to get on top and cut their way through the Town defence.

They had the lead on 15 minutes, when Woolfenden strode out of defence and was robbed by experienced striker Benik Afobe, who advanced into the area and finished well past Walton.

Town’s first real threatening moment saw Donacien cross from deep and Ladapo head wide, before a nice move through the middle of midfield saw Harness lay off for Ladapo, who sent in a low shot which was easy for former Town keeper Bialkowski to handle.

Chaplin fired a warning sign as he fired a low ball across the box, just before half-time, before the second period began in the same manner the first had ended for Town, with possession which couldn’t quite be turned into serious openings.

That was until Morsy’s block tackle on Ryan Leonard as the Town skipper stretched for a loose ball, with the ball being directed through for Ladapo, who unleashed an excellent finish across the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the goal to level matters.

Ipswich tails were up and the Blues were enjoying an excellent spell of possession when Penney’s low cross found the feet of Ladapo, who was able to twist and turn before a close-range shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Chaplin soon flashed a low ball across the box, which no Town player could profit from, before the substitutions began.

One incoming player, Kayden Jackson, was involved immediately as he stole the ball in midfield and burst towards the box, pulling the ball back for skipper Morsy, who was arriving quickly inside the box. Sadly he couldn’t hit the target.

Jackson had replaced Ladapo, while Kane Vincent-Young, John-Jules and Sone Aluko came on for Chaplin, Harness and Penney, as Town continued to play with confidence while Millwall made changes of their own.

McKenna brought on Cameron Burgess, Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards late on, with the latter serving up Aluko’s chance before Morsy and John-Jules tested Bialkowski on what turned out to be a satisfying afternoon for the Blues.

There was still time for Aluko to rattle the bar with a superb shot from range, which bounced down and fell nicely for Bialkowski so smother.

Ipswich Town: (3-4-2-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (Burgess 82); Burns (Edwards 82), Morsy, Evans (Harper 82), Penney (Vincent-Young 65); Chaplin (Aluko 65), Harness (John-Jules 65); Ladapo (Jackson 65).

Unused subs: Hladky, Ndaba, El Mizouni, Humphreys.

Millwall: (4-2-3-1): Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper (Cresswell 65), Wallace (McNamara 65); Shackleton (Saville 65), B Mitchell (Bennett 65); Afobe (Bradshaw 65), Honeyman (Evans 65), Malone (Topallog 82); Flemming (Burey 82).

Unused sub: Long.