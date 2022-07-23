Questions to be answered with first appearances possible at Millwall

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town are in action this afternoon as they face Millwall in their penultimate pre-season game. Andy Warren takes a look ahead to the contest.

The final countdown

This time next week we’ll have all woken up excited for the start of the League One season.

Time has certainly flown by this summer and the prospect of competitive football is hugely exciting.

Town boss Kieran McKenna has two more chances to look at his side in action before the big kick-off, starting today at Millwall. Then it’s Southend at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Kieran McKenna takes his side to Millwall this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The Blues’ varied pre-season has seen them face three of last season’s Premier League top 12, in Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace. They have lost all three games but have scored in each and also enjoyed good spells in them all.

The signs have been good but, for me, this game with Millwall has always been the stand-out fixture.

The hope must be that Town will be supremely competitive against a Millwall team who finished ninth in the Championship last season.

They weren’t when the two teams met in Suffolk, almost exactly a year ago, with the Lions running out comprehensive 3-0 winners against Paul Cook’s flat Blues.

It was a warning for what was to come, in many ways.

Skipper Sam Morsy is a likely starter at Millwall - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The team

So who will play?

Well, McKenna has suggested the majority of the players he is considering starting on the opening day of the season will see significant action.

That surely means the best part of 90 minutes for the likes of Chrisitan Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo.

There are some question marks, such as who starts on the left side, whether George Edmundson will be fit to start against Bolton after a long time out and which of Dominic Ball or Lee Evans will partner Morsy. There’s a question over the attacking positions behind the striker, too.

We may well get the answer to a few of those today.

McKenna has stressed, though, that he doesn’t have a ‘first XI’ in mind and plans to use his entire squad throughout the season.

Plenty more players will get their chance on Tuesday night as they look to prove their worth to their boss.

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth - Credit: ITFC

First look

Chances are McKenna will give Marcus Harness his first Ipswich Town minutes this afternoon.

We know what the 26-year-old is all about, having seen him in action for Portsmouth across the last three seasons, but seeing him in a Town shirt for the first time is exciting.

Town’s newest recruit was involved in the early weeks of Pompey’s pre-season but hasn’t played in a game since July 9, so he’s maybe a little short of minutes, but there’s no suggestion he won’t be good to go on opening day.

So, where does he fit in?

Harness has played most of his football as a right-sided attacker in recent years but Burns surely has that position locked down.

Town lost 3-0 to Millwall at Portman Road a year ago - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

But McKenna’s hybrid system, which is somewhere between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-2-3-1, can potentially accommodate two further attackers behind a striker.

Harness has spoken of enjoying a central role and can also operate from the left, so it will be interesting to see which he is slotted into.

Chaplin, one of Town’s best performers in pre-season, looks a likely opening day starter while Sone Aluko is also in the mix.

Decisions to be made.

Ipswich Town could wear their new away shirt for the first time at Millwall - Credit: Ross Halls

New threads

Another debut today could potentially give us a first look at the Ipswich players in the club’s new away kit.

Town are back in red and black for the coming season, with the new Umbro away shirts proving a hit since they were released in May.

Pre-season is never a given in the world of kits, proven by Ipswich wearing their home shirts and Wimbledon their away at Plough Lane last weekend.

But will we get a first look today? Hopefully.

Expect to see it for the first time in a competitive game at Shrewsbury on August 20.

Bartosz Bialkowski is Millwall's No.1 - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hello, old friend

A game with Millwall sees Ipswich take on their former No.1 in Bartosz Bialkowski.

The three-time Town player of the year moved to the Den on loan in 2019 and then permanently the following January and appears to be just as popular as he was at Portman Road.

He won the Lions’ player-of-the-year award in each of his first two seasons and is set to be a central figure once again during the coming campaign.

Paul Lambert and his staff watch on Millwall in October 2018 - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Last time at The Den

It’s been a few years since Ipswich’s last visit to Millwall, due to the club’s relegation from the Championship.

But their last trip in October 2018 was a bit of a shambles as, in the wake of Paul Hurst’s sacking, Bryan Klug led a deflated Ipswich into a game watched from the stands by Paul Lambert.

The Scot had been officially named the club’s manager earlier that morning and sat under a flat cap and in a heavy coat, trying to avoid the cameras.

He may have regretted taking on the job, judging by the Ipswich performance that day, with the players looking completely lost as they fell to a 3-0 loss.