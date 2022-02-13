'A monster waiting to be unleashed' - Skipper Morsy on Town's potential

Video

Ipswich Town's influential skipper Sam Morsy says the club is a 'monster waiting to be unleashed' - and he and his fellow Blues plan on doing just that in the final games of the season.

Town moved to within five points of the play-offs with an impressive display in a 0-0 draw at high-flying MK Dons yesterday, and have 14 games left in which to crash the play-off party.

They were backed by almost 7,000 fans at Milton Keynes, with Morsy saying the support is just further proof of the behemoth the Blues could become.

Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"It's a monster waiting to be unleashed, and we have to unleash it," he said of the club.

"We do that by winning games - there's a long way to go, there's going to be ups and downs, but together as players, staff and fans, we can do it."

Morsy, who returned from a controversial four game ban at Stadium MK, added: "The support was Incredible. You could see them at the end, I think they can feel we're doing something here as a club.

"We need them, their support's been absolutely immense and it's just going to go up and up and up now - they can feel that we're going to do something and I personally can't wait to play Saturday."

Town now have two straight home games, against Burton and Cheltenham, with Morsy stressing that the Blues can take confidence from their showing at the Dons, who are third in the table.

"They're a half-decent team, they're up there for a reason, but I thought we were the better team," he explained.

"They started well, we came into the game, I thought second half only one team was going to score - and that was us. In particular, before the end, you could see they were dying on their feet but we were just getting fitter as it went on.

"But yeah, it was a good game, a good team and a good away point.

"Our home form is absolutely fantastic, and our last two really tough away games, against Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday, we lost so to get a point, it possibly could have been three, but it's a decent point, we're building it and we've got a couple of home games coming up which we can't wait for.

"We looked solid. They're a good side and we were better than them.

"We're building momentum, it's getting better every week and it's about taking the improvements into the games, which I think we're doing."

Of Saturday's clash with Burton, who are 13th in the table, Morsy added: "It's going to be another tough game, again we want to have a good learning week and be better and have a good game on Saturday."



