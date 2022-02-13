'A massive point for us' - MK Dons' boss Manning on Town draw

Video

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said yesterday's 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town was a 'really good point' for his high-flying side.

The former Town player and coach watched on as two of League One's form sides played out a close, entertaining game, with both managers saying they felt they just edged it.

But Manning, whose side stay third in the table, was ultimately happy to claim a point.

"It was a terrific advert for League One,” he said. “It might not have had the goals but it had a bit of everything. Credit to the guys and how hard they worked, the intensity they showed.

“Ipswich are a good side, Kieran (McKenna) has done a good job setting them up like that. We pressed well, blocked well when we had to, we built well and went long well at times. It was a really tough game.

“It was just the final bit - the quality of the final touch, that final pass. But we didn't give them too many chances either. Twiney came close at the end, Hiram had a half-decent chance as well but it's a really good point for us.

“We just about shaded it in terms of chances but it was such a close game and I don't think we're going away from it thinking we should have won. It was a hard-earned point.”

He added: “It's a massive point for us in terms of their run. As a group, you have to look at the size of their club and budget, our guys have done a terrific job.”