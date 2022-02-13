News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'A massive point for us' - MK Dons' boss Manning on Town draw

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:43 PM February 13, 2022
Liam Manning at MK Dons.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said his side's draw with Ipswich Town was 'a massive point' - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said yesterday's 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town was a 'really good point' for his high-flying side.

The former Town player and coach watched on as two of League One's form sides played out a close, entertaining game, with both managers saying they felt they just edged it.

But Manning, whose side stay third in the table, was ultimately happy to claim a point.

"It was a terrific advert for League One,” he said. “It might not have had the goals but it had a bit of everything. Credit to the guys and how hard they worked, the intensity they showed.

“Ipswich are a good side, Kieran (McKenna) has done a good job setting them up like that. We pressed well, blocked well when we had to, we built well and went long well at times. It was a really tough game.

“It was just the final bit - the quality of the final touch, that final pass. But we didn't give them too many chances either. Twiney came close at the end, Hiram had a half-decent chance as well but it's a really good point for us.

“We just about shaded it in terms of chances but it was such a close game and I don't think we're going away from it thinking we should have won. It was a hard-earned point.”

He added: “It's a massive point for us in terms of their run. As a group, you have to look at the size of their club and budget, our guys have done a terrific job.”

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 London Road northbound road near Colchester.

Essex Live News | Updated

Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 13-02-2021 of Jack Wilshere who having only just returned to training at former clu

'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Monsoon and Accessorize in the Arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds have now closed

Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon