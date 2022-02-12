Matchday Live: 7,000 fans backing Town as Blue Army head to MK

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action against MK Dons this afternoon. You can follow all the action live right here.

It's a big game for both sides, with MK Dons sitting tied for second place in the table and the Blues looking to further close the six-point gap to the third tier play-off places.

The Blues will be backed by 7,000 away supporters at Stadium MK this afternoon.

“That's incredible," enthused Town boss Kieran McKenna. "I believe it’s going to be one of, if not the highest attendances for an away team in the EFL all season, from Championship to League Two.

“It will definitely gives us a boost.

“It shows the scale and the passion of the fanbase. It also shows the positivity around the club under the new ownership. It feels like people are pulling together and trying to get behind the team, which we really appreciate.

"Obviously it’s a very big stadium, but having 7,000 there will be a really special feeling. I’m sure they’ll be vocal and behind the players.

“The players are really appreciative of it. We hope we can deliver a performance that justifies it."